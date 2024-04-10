TVO Original ‘TRIPPING The French River’ Is A Mesmerizing Canoe Trip Through Northern Ontario

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVO Original TRIPPING The French River continues the hugely popular TRIPPING series with a mesmerizing paddle on the French River from Lake Nipissing to Georgian Bay. The documentary takes viewers for a 110-kilometre paddle in a cedar strip canoe on one of the rivers that helped form Canada.

“The insightful and serene TRIPPING documentaries brings Ontarians closer to the land and our shared history,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO.“In TRIPPING The French River, viewers will enjoy fascinating features of a unique and storied waterway that offers a window into Canada's past.”

“Paddling the French River is both a step back in time and way to see all the great flora and fauna that Ontario has to offer,” says Mitch Azaria, Executive Producer at Good Earth Productions.“I don't believe there is another river in Ontario that has as much personality as the French. There are sections that feel like a lake, there are rapids, waterfalls, abandoned towns, soaring cliffs, historic lodges, and stunning narrow channels used by the voyageurs that are just barely wide enough for a canoe.”

Following the immersive adventures of TRIPPING The Rideau Canal , TRIPPING The Niagara , TRIPPING The Bruce and TRIPPING Train 185 , this TVO Original documentary invites viewers to experience the timeless beauty of the Ontario wilderness aboard a classic canoe. The entire TRIPPING series provides opportunities to slow down and enjoy the tranquility of nature. In TRIPPING The French River, the journey begins in the winding sections of the upper river, where thousands of voyageurs once ferried countless beaver pelts and supplies. Perched at the bow of the canoe, viewers will ride through thrilling rapids on the way to Georgian Bay and the Great Lakes.

Online shorts about TRIPPING The French River will premiere alongside the documentary, highlighting the edible plants along the river, the history of the river's cottages, and a story of a ghost town whose remnants can still be seen along the shoreline.

Watch TVO Original TRIPPING The French River at 8 pm ET on April 21, 2024, on TVO Today's website , YouTube channel , smart TV apps and broadcast channel.

