Welcome To The New Roaring ‘20’S With Atlanta's Damsel Cabaret & Supper Club

Grand Opening Celebration Will Be Held This Thursday-Saturday, April 11-13

ATLANTA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The curtain is rising on Damsel, the highly anticipated next-generation Cabaret and Supper Club, and with it comes an unprecedented entertainment experience.



Founder Dave Green and Creative Director Otis Sallid have conceptualized every aspect of Damsel with an eye to creating a transcendent sense of magic and wonder from the moment guests walk through the doors. There will be elements of surprise and delight throughout the evening.

“We are beyond thrilled to bring this classy, reimagined version of Cabaret to Atlanta,” states Dave Green.“We travelled the world to learn from the finest Cabarets from St. Barts to Paris and have incorporated the most exciting elements of each in the creation of Damsel,” Green concludes.

This sophisticated and highly stylized Cabaret is the result of incorporating the skills of unrivaled talent across a spectrum of industries, which was spearheaded by Broadway and Hollywood legend, Otis Sallid. Sallid, who is known for creating the hit Broadway musical, Smokey Joe's Café, as well as choreographing everything from the popular television show Fame, to the Superbowl Show, the Oscars and the Grammys, and his company Creative Otis, not only designed Damsel's show, but also tapped many of the best in the business to infuse their mastery on each aspect of the show.

Damsel's immersive sound and lighting design was developed by nationally acclaimed technology expert Bradley Bergeron. He composed a groundbreaking interplay between backlighting and front projection on Damsel's massive 16-foot screen behind the stage, with endless dynamic visuals that seamlessly blend with, and amplify, the cast's performances.

The performers are led by the show's Chanteuse, Loren Rosko, one of Atlanta's most gifted artists whose extraordinary vocal talents have amassed a huge social media following. Sallid hand-picked the immensely talented cast of six dancers during auditions that took place in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta. Each of these performers engage the audience, transporting patrons into a world of high-end entertainment through provocative song and dance story telling.

Sallid called upon one of Janet Jackson's original dancers, the masterful dancer and choreographer Jimmy Locust, to choreograph a sensational number that pays homage to the prolific Ms. Jackson. This is a full circle moment, as Locust began his career assisting Sallid, and then went on to work with Michael Jackson, Paula Abdul, Quincy Jones and Debbie Allen. Locust was one of the lead choreographers of the 1996 Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremonies in Atlanta.

These performances will be woven throughout the evening, creating a choreography between the performers, the guests and the culinary experience. Reservations include two hours of this captivating show as well as dinner, featuring a selection of culinary delights including Jumbo Lump Crab and Cucumber Canapes and coin-sized Beef Wellington. Guests are given the option of choosing eight of thirteen dishes that are served in courses on elegant, tiered trays.

The elevated menu, crafted by Executive Chef Julian Parker and his culinary team, mirror a glamourous 1920's Gatsby party, where the presentation of the food is as striking as the gustatory experience.

The food and entertainment will be seamlessly woven throughout the evening. As the lights dim on one act of the show, servers will present guests with artfully composed dishes for them to enjoy in an exuberant party atmosphere.

Guests dining at the spectacular marble bar and adjacent banquets will have the opportunity to order dinner items a la carte, as well as a cocktail from Damsel's uniquely designed Cocktail List.

Beverage Manager Michael Kunz fashioned Damsel's Cocktail Menu in three sections; a traditional cocktail list, low alcohol cocktails and zero proof cocktails. One of the traditional cocktails that is certain to be a crowd favorite is the Swan Song, which is made with gin, lavender, chamomile, and served in a stunning swan-shaped glass. A classic, highly curated selection of wines by the bottle and glass will also be available.

The elegant food and beverages will be presented in the spectacular 10,000-square-foot art deco showplace, highlighted by luxurious plum and burgundy hues, displayed in soft velvet and leather textures. The eye-catching brass chandeliers harken the roaring twenties, complete with intricate crystal artistry. Damsel's Members Only Lounge features darker shades, mixed with lush bronze metallic and wood accents as well as a fabulous Zinc Bar. The expansive outdoor Rooftop Lounge, which seats 64, is reflective of a French Garden setting, highlighted with vintage iron framing and lighter, teal fabrics.

It is on this rooftop that guests will be invited to explore performance cooking, as chefs dazzle with their preparation of street food and flambe desserts. At the stroke of midnight, these carts will transform to serve Damsel's Midnight Breakfast, featuring both sweet and savory favorites.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, once the Cabaret show concludes at 11pm, downstairs will turn into a sophisticated, energy-infused 70's, 80's, 90's dance party, where guests can keep the fun-filled evening going for several more hours.

The official Grand Opening Celebration will be held Thursday-Saturday, April 11-13, and feature a Red Carpet leading up to Damsel's entrance, as well as complimentary Hors'dourves with cocktail purchases on the Rooftop Lounge.

Damsel, which is located at The Works on Atlanta's Upper Westside, is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 6pm until 12am, and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm until 2am. For reservations please visit or phone 404.549.2480.

Damsel joins over 40 tenants within the first phase of The Works. This includes Chattahoochee Food Works, 31-stall food hall, Fetch Park, American Axes, AYA Medical Spa, Taste Wine Bar and Market, BRASH Coffee Roasters, Your 3rd Spot, Fox Brother's Bar-B-Q, Dr. Scofflaw's Brewing, Ballard Designs, Les Mains Nail Bar, Adelina Social Goods, Stellar Bodies, Tinte Salon, BOBO Intriguing Objects, Happy Mango, Basik Spaces, with additional tenants set to open this year. Office tenants at The Works include Uppercut, IHeart Media and MacDermid. The project's first phase also features Westbound at The Works, a 300-unit multifamily that opened in 2023; the Camp, a one-acre signature park; and the Spur, a 970-foot linear pedestrian gathering area.

About Selig Enterprises

With beginnings dating back to 1918, Selig Enterprises is a family-owned and operated real estate company that has a portfolio of more than 15 million square feet of retail, industrial, mixed-use and office properties throughout the Southeast. Selig's portfolio boasts several large-scale mixed-use developments including: 1105 West Peachtree, a 675,000 square foot, Class A office tower, 178-room Epicurean Atlanta hotel and 40 West 12th, a 64-unit luxury residential tower and The Works, an 80-acre adaptive reuse development in the heart of Atlanta's Upper Westside. In its long history, Selig has been a leader in the creation of the Atlanta skyline in addition to being active in civic, political, religious and educational organizations in the community. The Selig mission is to create well-conceived, quality projects in prime locations, with a long-term commitment to ensure stability to tenants, lenders and the community. Its leaders adhere to a Selig family motto of“you can never do wrong by doing right.” For more information, please visit .

