Germany Sends New Military Aid Package To Ukraine

That's according to the updated list of arms and military equipment provided by the German government to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

In particular, Ukraine received 6,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, 1 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms, 16 Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance drones, 30 frequency range extensions for anti-drone devices, a Warthog all-terrain tracked carrier (command vehicle), and two Wisent 1 mine clearing tanks with spare parts.

Germany also supplied Ukraine with 11 mobile, remote controlled and protected mine clearing systems, three mine plows, 70 infrared cameras, 680 MK 556 assault rifles, 24 outboard motors, 680 MK 556 assault rifles, 120 CR 308 rifles, 50 HLR 338 precision rifles with 60,000 rounds of ammunition, and 5,000 detonators.