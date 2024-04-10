Russian Ka-27 Helicopter Crashes Into Black Sea After Explosion Ukrainian Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Ka-27 helicopter crashed into the Black Sea following an explosion on board the aircraft.

Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, said this during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

"We can state that this helicopter fell. There was also information that there was an explosion before the disaster. That is, it most likely fell not only due to purely technical reasons, but some kind of event happened on board it. We can state that it happened at dawn. We can confirm that a rescue operation started immediately, another helicopter was involved. A Raptor-type boat was also involved, and as of now, it [the rescue operation] is most likely already over," Pletenchuk said.

He also added that there was currently no verified information on losses among helicopter crew.

