Azerbaijani Sports Minister Meets With Nation's Top Performing Athletes

Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov has met withAzerbaijani athletes and their coaches who successfully representedthe country at continental and world championships and prestigiousinternational competitions.

The ceremony organized at the Academy of Physical Culture andSports of Azerbaijan began with the singing of the nationalanthem.

Afterward, certificates and badges were presented to someathletes awarded the title of Master of Sports of the Republic ofAzerbaijan.

Then, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on the successfulrepresentation of Azerbaijan in international arenas and wishedthem new successes.

A video clip showing the successes achieved at internationalcompetitions during the month was shown.

Representatives of such sports as rhythmic gymnastics,acrobatics, double mini-trampoline, trampoline gymnastics, men'sgymnastics, women's gymnastics, gymnastics-aerobics, shooting,table tennis, swimming, judo, strongman, wushu-sanda, and karatetold about their victories. Coaches of the national teams briefedabout the preparation process and successes of Azerbaijanisportsmen.

To note, the meeting was also attended by Deputy MinisterMariana Vasileva and Head of the Sports Department of the MinistryElnur Mammadov.