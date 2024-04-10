Women's National Soccer Teams For Paris 2024 Olympic Games Determined

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The women's soccer teams that will take part in the 2024 SummerOlympics in Paris have been determined, Azernews reports via Idman.

Meanwhile, 12 women's soccer teams will compete in the Frenchcapital.

The Olympic honors are claimed by Australia, Brazil, Canada,Colombia, France, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Spain, theUnited States, and Zambia. Soccer competitions will start on July24, two days before the opening of the Olympic Games.

To note, the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games will be held in Parisfrom July 26 to August 11, 2024. However, soccer matches will beheld in other cities: Bordeaux, Marseille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, andSaint-Etienne.