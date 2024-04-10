Chinese Organized Crime's Latest US Target: Gift Cards

Last November, they convened a two-day summit at DHS headquarters in Washington, DC, attended by many of the country's top retailers and gift card suppliers, including Walmart. Federal authorities pushed the industry to share information and help thwart the gangs. The agency then issued a bulletin in December alerting law enforcement across the country about the card-tampering tactics. Parks said about 15 Homeland Security agents are now spending most of their time on Project Red Hook.

“It's not just a one-store problem,” Vollenweider said.“It's not just a Secret Service or DHS or FBI problem. It's an industry problem that needs to be addressed.”

The Sacramento County sheriff in California recovered thousands of gift cards from a Chinese organized crime ring in December. Phoro: Sacramento County sheriff

Americans are expected to spend more than $200 billion on gift cards this year, according to an industry estimate. Retailers love gift cards because they drive sales and profit: Consumers typically spend more than a card's value when they shop, and chains like Walmart and Target earn a profit when someone buys a third-party gift card, such as those from Apple or Google.

Data from retailers and consumers shows that card draining has skyrocketed in recent years. Target alone has seen $300 million stolen from customers due to card draining, according to comments last June from a company loss prevention officer contained in a Florida sheriff's office report .

A recent survey by AARP, the nonprofit advocacy group for people over age 50, found that almost a quarter of Americans have given or received a card with no balance on it, presumably because the money had been stolen. More than half of victims surveyed said they couldn't get a credit or refund. (Apple, Walmart and Target say, in their terms and conditions, that they are not responsible for lost or stolen gift cards.)

More broadly, almost 60% of retailers said they experienced increases in gift card scams between 2022 and 2023. Between 2019 and 2023, Americans lost close to $1 billion to card draining and other gift card scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Target and Walmart have faced class-action suits from consumers who bought or received gift cards only to discover the balance had been stolen. In each case, the plaintiffs alleged that the companies have failed to secure the packaging of gift cards and to monitor their displays.“The tampering of Gift Cards purchased from Target is rampant and widespread and Target is well-aware of the problem, yet Target continues to sell unsecure Gift Cards susceptible to tampering without warning consumers of this fact,” reads the complaint in the Target case.

The Walmart case was resolved in 2022 with an undisclosed settlement, and Target is engaged in settlement talks. Apple settled a similar card-draining class-action case in January, agreeing to pay $1.8 million. Walmart and Apple did not admit liability.

Apple declined to comment about card draining and the DHS investigation. In court filings in the class-action, Apple said that since the cards were purchased at Walmart,“the fraud occurred as a result of Walmart's security protocols, rather than Apple's.” A Walmart spokesperson told ProPublica,“Although we will not comment on ongoing investigations, we are proud of our routine work with federal law enforcement to stay ahead of these fraudsters and help keep customers safe.”

Target denied in court filings that its gift card security practices were inadequate and that its cards were susceptible to third-party tampering.“We are aware of the prevalence of gift card tampering and take this issue very seriously,” Target said in a statement to ProPublica.“Our cyber fraud and abuse team uses technical controls to help protect guests, and our store teams inspect cards for physical signs of tampering.” Target said it encourages employees to watch for people buying“high dollar amounts or large quantities of gift cards, or tampering with gift cards in stores.” LIke Walmart, Target said it works closely with law enforcement.

Gift card scammers linked to Chinese criminal organizations trick their victims in many ways besides card draining. Some scams dupe victims into unwittingly paying criminals with gift cards. Whatever the ruse, the crime rings make use of low-level“runners” in the US, who are almost exclusively Chinese nationals or Chinese Americans. In card draining, the runners assist with removing, tampering and restocking of gift cards, according to court documents and investigators.

A single runner driving from store to store can swipe or return thousands of tampered cards to racks in a short time.“What they do is they just fly into the city and they get a rental car and they just hit every big-box location that they can find along a corridor off an interstate,” said Parks.

In a 24-hour period last December, an alleged runner named Ming Xue visited 14 Walmarts in Ohio before being arrested, according to court documents. Police said they found 2,260 Visa, Apple and Mastercard gift cards in his car. Xue entered the US illegally months before his arrest, according to a prosecution motion. He has pleaded innocent.

DHS is looking at whether Chinese criminal organizations bring people into the US to use them as card-draining runners. John Cassara, a retired federal agent and the author of China-Specified Unlawful Activities: CCP Inc., Transnational Crime and Money Laundering, said Chinese criminal enterprises often smuggle workers across the border for other enterprises such as prostitution or growing marijuana.