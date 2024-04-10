Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Size To Exceed USD 10.42 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.56%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Size was Valued at USD 5.52 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 10.42 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., SOM Biotech, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Acrotech Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prothena, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbvie, Inc., BELLUS Health Inc., Eidos Therapeutics, Bausch Health Company, and Others Key Vendors.

New York, United States, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Size is to Grow from USD 5.52 Billion in 2023 to USD 10.42 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.56% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Transthyretin Amyloidosis is a rare and progressive illness that impairs the production of tetramers due to the deposition of aberrant proteins, such as misTTR, in tissues and organs of the body. There are two main forms of amyloidosis viz. wild type ATTR and mutant/hereditary ATTR. Amyloidosis is the protein deposition into the nerves resulting in loss of sensation or muscle weakness, and peripheral neuropathy. Amyloidosis has an impact on the autonomic nervous system, which regulates involuntary body functions such as blood pressure, heart rate, and digestion. Major organs like liver, kidney, nerves, and heart are impacted by transthyretin amyloidosis. Other organs affected by amyloidosis are heart, kidneys, eyes, and gastrointestinal tract. The cardiac form of transthyretin amyloidosis is more prevalent in individuals of African heritage. The extensive research for the development of new therapies and drugs for the treatment of transthyretin is anticipated to aid the global transthyretin amyloidosis market. The increasing prevalence of transthyretin amyloidosis with the rising geriatric population is anticipated to drive the market. Several initiatives have encouraged awareness about the transthyretin amyloidosis disease and its treatment which is likely to promote the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market. The lack of awareness among healthcare professionals leads to an inappropriate treatment of patients which is impeding the market growth. The high costs and approval of new drugs are projected to hamper the market.

Browse 210 market data Tables and 45 Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on the " Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (ATTR-PN, ATTR-CM), By Therapy (Targeted, Supportive, And Pipeline), By Disease Type (Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis, and Wild-Type Amyloidosis), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Specialty Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The ATTR-CM segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is segmented into TTR-PN, and ATTR-CM. Among these, the ATTR-CM segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) occurs when liver produces faulty transthyretin (TTR) proteins. Cardiomyopathy may lead to heart failure. Drugs such as Tafamidis (Vyndaqel®, Vyndamax®) and Diflunisal (Dolobid®), a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that providers may use as an off-label treatment.

The targeted therapy segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the therapy, the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is segmented into targeted, supportive, and pipeline. Among these, the targeted therapy segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The recent approval of drug-associated therapies and the use of TTR protein-targeted drugs fuels the segment's growth. The high prescription as well as cost value of targeted drugs propelling the market. The increasing initiatives by key market players for the development and manufacturing of targeted drugs are likely to grow the market size of transthyretin amyloidosis.

The hereditary transthyretin segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the disease type, the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is segmented into hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis and wild-type amyloidosis. Among these, the hereditary segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The rising drug development by pharmaceutical companies overcome the disease of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis. Patisiran, Vutrisiran, Inotersen, and Eplontersen are some of the US FDA-approved drugs used for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin-related amyloidosis (hATTR) in adults.

The hospital pharmacies segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Among these, the hospital pharmacies segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The establishment of innovative therapies, patient-centered care, and new clinical trials lead to driving the market of transthyretin amyloidosis. Educating physicians and spreading awareness among patients regarding transthyretin amyloidosis treatment are expected to propel the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The increasing prescription of drugs for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis in the region propelling the market of transthyretin amyloidosis treatment. The rate of transthyretin amyloidosis treatment is rising significantly leading to market growth. The approval of the drug ONPATTRO by Health Canada for treating hATTR polyneuropathy positively affected the regional market of transthyretin amyloidosis treatment.

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diseases and approval rate of drugs are likely to expand the market growth in the region. The rising availability of advanced technological diagnostic devices and the development of advanced techniques are responsible for uplifting the market growth in the region. The Middle East and Africa hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis market is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology market focused on the treatment and diagnosis of transthyretin amyloidosis.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global Transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market are Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., SOM Biotech, Astellas Pharma, Inc., Acrotech Biopharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prothena, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbvie, Inc., BELLUS Health Inc., Eidos Therapeutics, Bausch Health Company, and Others Key Players.

Get Discount At @

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Alnylam announced FDA approval of AMVUTTRA (Vutrisiran), an RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of the Polyneuropathy of Hereditary Transthyretin-mediated Amyloidosis in adults. AMUVUTTRA (Vutrisiran) is the first and only FDA-approved drug demonstrating reversal in neuropathy impairment with SC administration once every three months.

In January 2022, AstraZeneca announced Orphan Drug Designation for Eplontersen in the US. Eplontersen is an investigational antisense medicine designed to treat transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), a systemic, progressive, and fatal disease. The medicine helps to reduce the production of transthyretin (TTR protein) for the treatment of both hereditary and non-hereditary forms of ATTR.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global transthyretin amyloidosis treatment market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, Type Analysis



ATTR-PN ATTR-CM

Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, Therapy Analysis



Targeted

Supportive Pipeline

Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, Disease Type Analysis

Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis

Wild-type amyloidosis

Global Transthyretin amyloidosis treatment Market, Distribution Channel Analysis



Hospital Pharmacies

Specialty pharmacies

Retail pharmacies Online pharmacies

Global Transthyretin Amyloidosis Treatment Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Electrical Stimulators Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve, Neuromuscular Electric, Spinal Cord Stimulators, and Deep Brain Stimulators), By Application (Pain Management, Neuromodulation, and Aesthetics), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Chronic Wound Care Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Diabetic Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, and Others), By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapy, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Wound Clinics and Homecare Settings & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Generative artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application (Personalized Treatment, Patient Assistance, Patient Monitoring & Predictive Analytics, Medical Image Analysis & Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development and Others), By End-Use (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, and Healthcare Payers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Epilepsy Treatment Drugs Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (First, Second, Third-generation), By Type (Branded, Generic), By Seizure Type (Focal, and Generalized), By Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, Injectable), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: + 1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter