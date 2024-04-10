Hand, Foot, And Mouth Disease Treatment Market To Touch Valuation Of USD 5,175.1 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Asia Pacific region dominates the HFMD treatment market due to high disease prevalence, dense populations, and a booming healthcare sector. Focus on symptom relief remains crucial, with NSAIDs holding a significant market share. The region's rapid growth and potential for clinical trials offer lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical companies. New Delhi, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 5,175.1 million by 2032 from US$ 3,073.3 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024–2032. Download Free PDF Copy: The hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market hold a significant potential due to the high prevalence of the disease, particularly among young children. From 2010 to 2021, the annual incidence rate fluctuated between 98.81 cases per 100,000 in 2020 and 435.63 cases per 100,000 in 2018. This highly contagious viral infection creates a consistent demand for effective symptom management solutions. While HFMD primarily affects children under 5-7 years old, adults and older children who haven't developed immunity remain susceptible. This widens the potential target demographic for treatment options. Over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen or ibuprofen can relieve fever and pain. The described symptoms paint a clear picture of the market need. The combination of fever, flu-like symptoms, painful mouth sores, and a characteristic rash highlights the necessity of products that address multiple aspects of the illness. Investors and pharmaceutical companies would be interested in the market potential for over-the-counter pain relief, targeted treatments for mouth sores, and potentially solutions to mitigate the rash and other flu-like symptoms. The fact that diagnosis is primarily based on symptoms and visual indicators suggests a lucrative opportunity for hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market for rapid, user-friendly diagnostic tools. This would be of particular interest for parents and childcare settings, where swift identification can help manage outbreaks and limit the spread of HFMD. Furthermore, while there is no specific medical treatment for HFMD, the focus on symptom relief opens avenues for exploring new and innovative products that offer faster and more effective management of pain, fever, and discomfort. The emphasis on preventing dehydration due to painful mouth sores reinforces the need for solutions that make it easier for children to consume fluids. This could include specialized formulations of pain relief combined with hydration support or innovative delivery methods for liquids that minimize discomfort. Investors and businesses should take note of this specific market need. Key Findings in Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 5,175.1 million CAGR 6.1% Largest Region (2023) Asia Pacific (54.0%) By Virus Type Coxsackievirus A16 (54.3%) By Drug Type Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) (59.89%) By Route of Administration Topical Formulations (57.8%) By Distribution Channel Retail pharmacies (47.9%) Top Trends

Demand for over-the-counter symptom relief solutions

Increased focus on preventative hygiene practices Exploration of new treatment options targeting specific HFMD virus strains Top Drivers Lack of universally available preventative vaccines Top Challenges

Cyclical nature of HFMD outbreaks

Potential for severe complications in some cases Need for rapid and accessible diagnostic tools

CV-A16 Dominates Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market With 54.3% Market Share

The emergence of CV-A16 as a dominant cause of HFMD across the globe presents a significant concern for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies. The high prevalence of CV-A16 infections, especially in countries like the United States, highlights a consistent demand for treatments and preventative measures tailored to this specific virus strain. Surveillance data indicating CV-A16 as the predominant driver behind HFMD epidemics further emphasizes its impact and signals a lucrative market opportunity. The highly contagious nature of CV-A16 poses a significant challenge. Its ability to spread rapidly through common transmission routes underscores the need for effective sanitization practices and raises the possibility of exploring preventative measures like specialized hygiene products, particularly for schools and childcare facilities. Parents and guardians represent a key potential market for such products.

Considering that CV-A16 primarily affects infants and young children, this demographic in the hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market should be the central focus of treatment and management solutions. Investors and pharmaceutical companies would see value in investigating age-specific treatments that safely and effectively address the symptoms particular to CV-A16 related HFMD. The cyclical pattern of CV-A16 means that even after periods of lower prevalence, the virus has the potential to cause major outbreaks in the future. Businesses in this space should consider this pattern when developing long-term strategies. Proactive development of targeted treatments and potential vaccine research could open up substantial market advantages as CV-A16 inevitably resurfaces as a dominant strain of HFMD.

NSAIDs Command 59.89% Market Share in HFMD Treatment Market: A Focus on Symptom Relief

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) have emerged as a leading treatment option for managing the symptoms in the Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease treatment market around the world. NSAIDs work by blocking enzymes called cyclooxygenases (COX) that produce prostaglandins, which cause inflammation, pain, and fever. By reducing inflammation, NSAIDs can effectively relieve many of the painful symptoms associated with HFMD, such as mouth sores and skin rash. One of the main reasons for the widespread use of NSAIDs in treating HFMD is their ready availability. Many common NSAIDs like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), naproxen (Aleve), and aspirin are available over-the-counter without a prescription in most countries. This makes them easily accessible as a first-line treatment for managing HFMD symptoms at home. Additionally, NSAIDs are effective at lowering high fevers, which occur commonly in children with HFMD. Bringing down a child's temperature helps keep them comfortable during the course of the illness.

When used as directed for short periods, NSAIDs are generally safe medications with few side effects for healthy children and adults. This makes them a good option for short-term management of HFMD symptoms, which usually resolve within 7-10 days. Some commonly used NSAIDs for HFMD include ibuprofen (often used for children to reduce fever and pain), naproxen (can be used in older children and adults), and aspirin (used in adults but should be avoided in children due to risk of Reye's syndrome).

Retail Pharmacies are Key Distributor of HFMD Treatment Drugs, Control More than 47.9% Market Share

Retail pharmacies have emerged as the leading distributors of drugs in the global hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market due to several market-driven factors. The pharmacy industry has undergone significant changes over the past few decades, with vertical and horizontal mergers resulting in a market dominated by large chain pharmacies, supermarkets, and mass retailers. These retail pharmacies generate a substantial portion of retail prescription revenues and have a strong presence in the market. One of the key reasons for the dominance of retail pharmacies in distributing HFMD treatment drugs is their extensive reach and accessibility. With roughly 60,000 retail pharmacies in the U.S., including independent pharmacies, retail chains, supermarkets, and mass retailers, patients have easy access to these medications. The convenience of visiting a local pharmacy to obtain over-the-counter NSAIDs, the leading treatment for HFMD, makes retail pharmacies the go-to choice for many consumers.

Moreover, the hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market for pharmacies and drug stores in the U.S. is substantial, with a significant industry size and ongoing trends and forecasts indicating continued growth. The largest pharmacies, such as CVS, have a considerable market share in prescription drug sales, further solidifying their position as leading distributors of HFMD treatment drugs. The pharmaceutical supply chain also plays a role in the prominence of retail pharmacies. Wholesalers purchase drugs from manufacturers and distribute them to various customers, including independent, chain, and mail-order pharmacies.

However, the complex supply chain and the involvement of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) have led to challenges for small or independent pharmacies. In contrast, large retail pharmacies have the advantage of scale and negotiating power, allowing them to secure favorable terms and maintain their market position in the hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market. Additionally, the growing specialty drug market has prompted retail pharmacies to adapt and expand their offerings. Large chain pharmacies have acquired specialty drug distributors to increase their share in this market, enabling them to cater to patients with more complex conditions, including those requiring HFMD treatment drugs.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report at:

Asia Pacific is Global Leader in Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market

The Asia Pacific region's position as the absolute leader in the global HFMD treatment market is clear, holding a staggering 54% market share in 2023. This dominance reflects several factors unique to the region: a dense population, increasing prevalence of viral infections affecting children, and a rapidly expanding healthcare market fueled by a growing economic burden from HFMD. Investors and pharmaceutical companies would be wise to note the rapid growth of the Asia Pacific healthcare market-currently outpacing both the United States and Europe with a remarkable 19.9% growth rate. This growth, combined with the high prevalence of HFMD (particularly in China, which historically sees millions of cases during severe outbreaks), signals significant and ongoing demand for effective HFMD treatment solutions.

Countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan represent particularly crucial markets within the Asia Pacific hand, foot, and mouth disease treatment market. Businesses would benefit from understanding the specific disease patterns within these countries. For instance, the year-round presence of HFMD in Singapore, with recurring seasonal outbreaks, presents a consistent market need. Additionally, Vietnam's Hanoi Center for Disease Control (HCDC) reported 265 new cases of HFMD in just the first week of October 2023, highlighting the ongoing prevalence of the disease.

The Asia Pacific region holds additional advantages for the development of new HFMD treatments. Lower clinical trial costs, faster patient recruitment, and access to a substantial patient population create a favorable environment for research and development investment. As preventive vaccines for HFMD remain in development, the continued need for treatment in the region remains a cornerstone of the market.

Global Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Treatment Market Key Players



Emergex Vaccines Ltd

Bejing Vigoo Biological Co., LTD

Shanghai Zerun Biotechnology

Sentinext Therapeutics

Sinovac Biotech. Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Virus Type



Coxsackievirus A16

Coxsackievirus A6 Enterovirus 71 (EV-A71)

By Drug Type



Pain Relievers

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Nucleoside Analogue Antivirals

By Route of Administration



Topical

Oral Intravenous

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

Request Report Methodology:

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Vipin Singh

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: ...

Website:

CONTACT: Vipin SinghBSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- IndiaPhone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)Email: ...Website: