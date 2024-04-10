Mint Eco Car Wash And Detail Center Wins Three Awards From The Palm Beach Post And South Florida Business Journal

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Palm Beach, Florida, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Eco Car Wash is thrilled to announce its recent accomplishment in receiving three prestigious awards from two of South Florida's largest publications. For the third year in a row, Mint Eco has been awarded the title of "Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County" by the Palm Beach Post . Mint Eco also took first place in the "Best Eco-friendly Business” category and finished as a top three finalist in two additional categories this year:“Best Local Business” and“Best Boss.” Mint Eco was also named #6 in the 2024 Best Places to Work Awards for the first time by the South Florida Business Journal in the large business category (100+ employees or more).

"Our team has always dared to be different. Different looks like having a unique relationship with our communities, employees, and the environment, which we call our 'MoveMINT.' Awards like these confirm that we are continuing to head in the right direction as an organization and starting to succeed in changing an important industry,” shared Geoffrey Jervis, Co-Founder and CEO of Mint Eco.“The goal has never been, and never will be, just about washing cars for us. Our mission is much loftier: to make people happy and build an incredible organization.”

The annual "Best of the Best" awards, voted on by readers of the Palm Beach Post , recognize businesses that go above and beyond in their respective industries to the delight of their customers. Mint Eco has a track record of popularity in Palm Beach County, being awarded“Best Car Wash and Detail Center” in both 2022 and 2023 by readers as well as finishing as a top three finalist in last year's competition for“Best Eco-Friendly Business.” The Mint Eco team celebrated the win at the annual awards ceremony with 10 of their top-performing and rising start management team members last week.

The Best Places to Work Awards in South Florida honors the area's leading employers, selecting the Top 60 contenders each year based on an anonymous survey of all employees. Honoree companies go beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment for their employees. Mint Eco was also the only retail brand and the only car wash awarded in this year's competition.

“Mint Eco cannot expect anybody to be inspired on their own to work at a car wash,” shared Duncan Davis, Chief Operating Officer of Mint Eco.“Working at a great organization that is changing an important industry, however, is inspiring. Our Employee CommitMINT is to inspire every one of our employees to be a part of our 'MoveMINT.' We are focused on taking a long-term approach to our relationships with our employees.”

In addition to offering traditional express car wash services including free vacuums, Mint Eco also offers a unique variety of expert detailing services, including hand washing, waxing, headlight restoration, interior and exterior restoration, and more all performed by a passionate and friendly staff. Mint Eco is also widely known for having the cleanest, safest, and most beautiful car wash locations in South Florida, and for being a nationwide leader in the movement towards creating meaningful environmental standards for the car wash industry.

For more information about Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center, please visit mintecocarwash .

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

“All Progress Occurs Because People Dare to be Different.” Fortune Cookie ~2010.

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center was founded to be different. Different starts with our mission statement:“We exist to make people happy. We do not get out of bed to wash cars...we get out of bed to make people happy. Happiness is delivered through an experience that goes well beyond any physical service that we provide.”

Different starts with our products and services. Mint Eco not only offers modern, state-of-the-art tunnels with free vacuums, but also offers interior services, detailing services and a lobby, retail store. In addition, Mint Eco prides itself on having beautiful, clean and well-landscaped properties.

Different is exemplified by our employees. Mint Eco is an“Experiential” organization that works to deliver an emotional response from its customers: Happiness. Our physical plant and services can only go so far...it is our employees who truly deliver the Mint Eco Experience. While we are certainly proud of our pay being the highest in the industry and the benefits that we offer, such as healthcare and free English classes, what differentiates us is our hiring, training and development program. This program is designed to identify employees who want to be a part of a movement...to be different...to change an industry.

Different is being a member of the Community. We sweat with our neighbors as we clean neighborhood parks and beaches. We support our neighboring educational institutions, religious organizations and charities with donations. We wash first responder cars for free and always make our bathrooms and lobbies available to first responders on shift.

Different is being a steward of the Environment. We believe that business and the environment can both thrive together...we call ourselves“tree-hugging capitalists.” We believe that a business that takes care of the environment is not only doing the right thing but also will be rewarded for it by its customers.

Awards:

2024 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2024 Best Eco-Friendly Business, The Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2024 Best Boss Award, The Palm Beach Post (Top-Three Finalist)

2024 Best Places to Work, South Florida Business Journal (Winner)

2023 Wash Forward Award for Sustainability in Car Wash, National Car Wash Solutions

2023 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2023 Best Eco-Friendly Business, The Palm Beach Post (Runner-Up)

2023 Environmental Stewardship Award, North Palm Beach Chamber (Top-Three Finalist)

2023 Top Places to Work, Sun Sentinel

2022 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2022 Small Business CEO of the Year Award, Chamber of the Palm Beaches

2022 Best of Florida Regional Winner, Best of Florida

Patriot Employer Awards, Secretary of Defense

Seven Seals Award, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Locations:

Mint Eco currently operates four car washes in Palm Beach County, owns eight car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years.

Open: Mint Eco Car Wash West Palm Beach Southend, located at 316 Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter, and Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Mint Eco Car Wash Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, located at 1890 Palm Beach Lakes in West Palm Beach

Opening June 2024: Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee Boulevard East, located at 5577 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach

Coming Soon: Southern Boulevard, Forest Hill Boulevard, Lake Worth Road, West Atlantic Avenue, Woolbright Road, Blue Heron Boulevard, and Northlake Boulevard.

To learn more, visit mintecocarwash/locations.

For the third year in a row, Mint Eco has been awarded "Best Car Wash and Auto Detailer in Palm Beach County" by The Palm Beach Post. Mint Eco came in at #6 in the 2024 Best Places to Work Awards by the South Florida Business Journal in the large business category (100+ employees or more).

