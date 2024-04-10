               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results


4/10/2024 8:46:22 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,”“we,”“us,”“our,” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended February 29, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

  • Net Sales (revenue) increased 14.4% to approximately $6.47 million in the third quarter, as compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 71.5% in the third quarter, as compared to 74.6% for the prior year period.
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 73.1% in the third quarter, compared to 70.7% for the prior year period.
  • Loss before provision for income taxes was $46,345 and benefit provision from income taxes was $827,436 in the third quarter.
  • Reported third quarter net income of $781,091 or $0.04 on a fully diluted basis compared to $162,048 or $0.01 for the prior year period.

Key Updates Since AXIL's Last Quarterly Earnings Release

  • As part of our rebranding the Company changed its name to AXIL Brands, Inc. and stock ticker symbol to“AXIL”.
  • Completed uplist to the NYSE American Stock Exchange.
  • In March 2024, AXIL repurchased 207,748,250 shares of Series A preferred stock equivalent, in the aggregate, to 10,387,413 shares of the Company's common stock on an as converted basis resulting in the reduction of approximately 83% of the Company's outstanding Series A preferred shares or approximately 55% of the Company's total outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis.

“We are extremely pleased with our business performance and the significant objectives achieved during this quarter. Our successful listing on the NYSE American stock exchange and recent repurchase of our Series A preferred shares enhances our ability to execute our enterprise growth strategy and unlock value for our shareholders.” Commented Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Looking ahead, we remain committed to expansion into new markets, optimizing operations and creating sustainable long term growth.”

AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
February 29, 2024 May 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash $ 4,887,567 $ 4,832,682
Accounts receivable, net 719,504 417,016
Inventory, net 3,443,293 1,311,864
Due from related party 18,536 -
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 656,328 801,360
Deferred tax asset 234,161 -
Total Current Assets 9,959,389 7,362,922
OTHER ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net 212,146 157,463
Intangible assets, net 324,549 382,674
Right of use asset 53,224 101,845
Other assets 12,195 12,195
Goodwill 2,152,215 2,152,215
Total Other Assets 2,754,329 2,806,392
TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,713,718 $ 10,169,314
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable $ 1,890,844 $ 908,606
Customer deposits 37,140 183,688
Equipment payable, current - 2,200
Contract liabilities, current 880,450 827,106
Notes payable, current 3,310 172,588
Due to related party - 158,072
Lease Liability, current 54,322 65,824
Income Tax Liability 68,019 230,913
Other current liabilities 307,794 305,664
Total Current Liabilities 3,241,879 2,854,661
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
Notes payable, long term 143,840 -
Lease liability, long term - 36,752
Contract liabilities, long term 541,108 605,942
Total Long Term Liabilities 684,948 642,694
Total Liabilities 3,926,827 3,497,355
Commitments and contingencies (see Note 11) - -
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively 25,000 25,000
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 5,878,939 and 5,863,939 shares issued, and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively 588 586
Additional paid-in capital 10,274,677 10,113,365
Accumulated deficit (1,513,374 ) (3,466,992 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 8,786,891 6,671,959
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,713,718 $ 10,169,314


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28,
2024 2023 2024 2023
Sales, net $ 6,469,343 $ 5,656,461 $ 20,997,289 $ 16,625,818
Cost of sales 1,845,017 1,437,976 5,467,458 4,085,645
25 % 26 % 25 %
Gross profit 4,624,326 4,218,485 15,529,831 12,540,173
75 % 74.0 % 75 %
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Sales and marketing 3,398,949 3,173,383 10,278,570 8,250,257
Compensation and related taxes 228,869 360,802 713,504 1,214,213
Professional and consulting 552,922 216,687 1,471,025 832,958
General and administrative 547,465 251,025 1,732,942 841,761
Total Operating Expenses 4,728,205 4,001,897 14,196,041 11,139,189
71 % 68 % 67 %
(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (103,879 ) 216,588 1,333,790 1,400,984
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Gain on debt settlement - - 79,182 50,500
Other income 6,114 - 19,138 -
Interest income 52,915 6,721 129,233 13,262
Interest expense and other finance charges (1,495 ) (1,714 ) (4,779 ) (4,927 )
Other Income, Net 57,534 5,007 222,774 58,835
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (46,345 ) 221,595 1,556,564 1,459,819
(Benefit) Provision for income taxes (827,436 ) 59,547 (397,054 ) 395,344
NET INCOME $ 781,091 $ 162,048 $ 1,953,618 $ 1,064,475
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.33 $ 0.19
Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.06
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic 5,863,939 5,849,501 5,863,939 5,574,312
Diluted 18,576,914 18,629,501 18,569,140 17,497,737


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
For the nine months ended February 29, 2024
Common Stock Additional Total
Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, May 31, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,113,365 $ (3,466,992 ) $ 6,671,959
Stock options expense - - - - 153,320 - 153,320
Restricted stock awards - - 15,000 2 7,992 - 7,994
Net income - - - - - 1,953,618 1,953,618
Balance, February 29, 2024 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,878,939 $ 588 $ 10,274,677 $ (1,513,374 ) $ 8,786,891
For the three months ended February 29, 2024
Common Stock Additional Total
Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, November 30, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,215,580 $ (2,294,465 ) $ 7,946,701
Stock options expense - - - - 51,105 - 51,105
Restricted stock awards - - 15,000 2 7,992 - 7,994
Net income - - - - - 781,091 781,091
Balance, February 29, 2024 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,878,939 $ 588 $ 10,274,677 $ (1,513,374 ) $ 8,786,891
For the nine months ended February 28, 2023
Common Stock Additional Total
Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, May 31, 2022 - $ - 2,107,385 $ 211 $ 5,476,068 $ (5,291,567 ) $ 184,712
Shares issued for acquisition of business 250,000,000 25,000 3,659,195 366 3,982,115 - 4,007,481
Stock options expense - - - - 155,067 - 155,067
Shares to be issued for cash - - 97,359 9 447,840 - 447,849
Net income - - - - - 1,064,475 1,064,475
Balance, February 28, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,061,090 $ (4,227,092 ) $ 5,859,584
For the three months ended February 28, 2023
Common Stock Additional Total
Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders'
Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity
Balance, November 30, 2022 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,837,899 $ 583 $ 9,910,371 $ (4,389,140 ) $ 5,546,814
Stock options expense - - - - 30,922 - 30,922
Shares to be issued for cash - - 26,040 3 119,797 - 119,800
Net income - - - - - 162,048 162,048
Balance, February 28, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,061,090 $ (4,227,092 ) $ 5,859,584


AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
For the Nine Months Ended
February 29, February 28,
2024 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income $ 1,953,618 $ 1,064,475
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 83,634 66,944
Bad debts 143,395 13,782
Stock based compensation 161,314 155,067
Gain on settlement (79,182 ) (50,500 )
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (397,054 ) -
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable (445,883 ) (134,622 )
Inventory (2,131,429 ) 297,213
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 145,032 (296,787 )
Deposits - (3,810 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,061,420 87,879
Other current liabilities (144,052 ) 860,973
Contract liabilities (11,490 ) 259,362
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 339,323 2,319,976
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash acquired on business acquisition - 1,066,414
Purchases of property and equipment (80,192 ) (65,650 )
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (80,192 ) 1,000,764
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash raised for common stock to be issued - 447,850
Repayment of equipment financing (2,200 ) (2,200 )
Repayment of note payable (25,438 ) (22,797 )
Advances (repayments) to/from a related party (176,608 ) 63,008
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (204,246 ) 485,861
NET INCREASE IN CASH 54,885 3,806,601
CASH - Beginning of period 4,832,682 373,731
CASH - End of period $ 4,887,567 $ 4,180,332
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest $ 4,681 $ 3,173
Income taxes $ - $ -
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Stock issued for asset purchase agreement $ - $ 4,007,480
Right of use assets recognized as lease liability $ - $ 131,970
Tangible assets (excluding cash) acquired in business combination $ - $ 1,740,729
Intangible assets acquired in business combination $ - $ 456,945
Goodwill acquired in business combination $ - $ 2,152,215
Liabilities assumed in business combination $ - $ 1,408,823

About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at and, for the AXIL® brand, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“prepare,”“should,” and”focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control and may cause the Company's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to grow net sales as anticipated and perform in accordance with guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company's operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including integrating the AXIL® brand; (iv) the Company's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company's earnings; and (vii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:
AXIL Investor Relations Team
(888) 638-8883
...


