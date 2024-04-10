AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,”“we,”“us,”“our,” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended February 29, 2024.

Highlights for the Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

Net Sales (revenue) increased 14.4% to approximately $6.47 million in the third quarter, as compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 71.5% in the third quarter, as compared to 74.6% for the prior year period.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 73.1% in the third quarter, compared to 70.7% for the prior year period.

Loss before provision for income taxes was $46,345 and benefit provision from income taxes was $827,436 in the third quarter. Reported third quarter net income of $781,091 or $0.04 on a fully diluted basis compared to $162,048 or $0.01 for the prior year period. Key Updates Since AXIL's Last Quarterly Earnings Release



As part of our rebranding the Company changed its name to AXIL Brands, Inc. and stock ticker symbol to“AXIL”.

Completed uplist to the NYSE American Stock Exchange. In March 2024, AXIL repurchased 207,748,250 shares of Series A preferred stock equivalent, in the aggregate, to 10,387,413 shares of the Company's common stock on an as converted basis resulting in the reduction of approximately 83% of the Company's outstanding Series A preferred shares or approximately 55% of the Company's total outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis.

“We are extremely pleased with our business performance and the significant objectives achieved during this quarter. Our successful listing on the NYSE American stock exchange and recent repurchase of our Series A preferred shares enhances our ability to execute our enterprise growth strategy and unlock value for our shareholders.” Commented Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Looking ahead, we remain committed to expansion into new markets, optimizing operations and creating sustainable long term growth.”

AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS February 29, 2024 May 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,887,567 $ 4,832,682 Accounts receivable, net 719,504 417,016 Inventory, net 3,443,293 1,311,864 Due from related party 18,536 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 656,328 801,360 Deferred tax asset 234,161 - Total Current Assets 9,959,389 7,362,922 OTHER ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 212,146 157,463 Intangible assets, net 324,549 382,674 Right of use asset 53,224 101,845 Other assets 12,195 12,195 Goodwill 2,152,215 2,152,215 Total Other Assets 2,754,329 2,806,392 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,713,718 $ 10,169,314 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,890,844 $ 908,606 Customer deposits 37,140 183,688 Equipment payable, current - 2,200 Contract liabilities, current 880,450 827,106 Notes payable, current 3,310 172,588 Due to related party - 158,072 Lease Liability, current 54,322 65,824 Income Tax Liability 68,019 230,913 Other current liabilities 307,794 305,664 Total Current Liabilities 3,241,879 2,854,661 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Notes payable, long term 143,840 - Lease liability, long term - 36,752 Contract liabilities, long term 541,108 605,942 Total Long Term Liabilities 684,948 642,694 Total Liabilities 3,926,827 3,497,355 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 11) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively 25,000 25,000 Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 5,878,939 and 5,863,939 shares issued, and outstanding as of February 29, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively 588 586 Additional paid-in capital 10,274,677 10,113,365 Accumulated deficit (1,513,374 ) (3,466,992 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 8,786,891 6,671,959 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,713,718 $ 10,169,314





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales, net $ 6,469,343 $ 5,656,461 $ 20,997,289 $ 16,625,818 Cost of sales 1,845,017 1,437,976 5,467,458 4,085,645 25 % 26 % 25 % Gross profit 4,624,326 4,218,485 15,529,831 12,540,173 75 % 74.0 % 75 % OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 3,398,949 3,173,383 10,278,570 8,250,257 Compensation and related taxes 228,869 360,802 713,504 1,214,213 Professional and consulting 552,922 216,687 1,471,025 832,958 General and administrative 547,465 251,025 1,732,942 841,761 Total Operating Expenses 4,728,205 4,001,897 14,196,041 11,139,189 71 % 68 % 67 % (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (103,879 ) 216,588 1,333,790 1,400,984 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Gain on debt settlement - - 79,182 50,500 Other income 6,114 - 19,138 - Interest income 52,915 6,721 129,233 13,262 Interest expense and other finance charges (1,495 ) (1,714 ) (4,779 ) (4,927 ) Other Income, Net 57,534 5,007 222,774 58,835 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (46,345 ) 221,595 1,556,564 1,459,819 (Benefit) Provision for income taxes (827,436 ) 59,547 (397,054 ) 395,344 NET INCOME $ 781,091 $ 162,048 $ 1,953,618 $ 1,064,475 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.03 $ 0.33 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.06 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 5,863,939 5,849,501 5,863,939 5,574,312 Diluted 18,576,914 18,629,501 18,569,140 17,497,737





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED) For the nine months ended February 29, 2024 Common Stock Additional Total Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, May 31, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,113,365 $ (3,466,992 ) $ 6,671,959 Stock options expense - - - - 153,320 - 153,320 Restricted stock awards - - 15,000 2 7,992 - 7,994 Net income - - - - - 1,953,618 1,953,618 Balance, February 29, 2024 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,878,939 $ 588 $ 10,274,677 $ (1,513,374 ) $ 8,786,891 For the three months ended February 29, 2024 Common Stock Additional Total Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, November 30, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,215,580 $ (2,294,465 ) $ 7,946,701 Stock options expense - - - - 51,105 - 51,105 Restricted stock awards - - 15,000 2 7,992 - 7,994 Net income - - - - - 781,091 781,091 Balance, February 29, 2024 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,878,939 $ 588 $ 10,274,677 $ (1,513,374 ) $ 8,786,891 For the nine months ended February 28, 2023 Common Stock Additional Total Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, May 31, 2022 - $ - 2,107,385 $ 211 $ 5,476,068 $ (5,291,567 ) $ 184,712 Shares issued for acquisition of business 250,000,000 25,000 3,659,195 366 3,982,115 - 4,007,481 Stock options expense - - - - 155,067 - 155,067 Shares to be issued for cash - - 97,359 9 447,840 - 447,849 Net income - - - - - 1,064,475 1,064,475 Balance, February 28, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,061,090 $ (4,227,092 ) $ 5,859,584 For the three months ended February 28, 2023 Common Stock Additional Total Preferred Stock Issued/Issuable Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, November 30, 2022 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,837,899 $ 583 $ 9,910,371 $ (4,389,140 ) $ 5,546,814 Stock options expense - - - - 30,922 - 30,922 Shares to be issued for cash - - 26,040 3 119,797 - 119,800 Net income - - - - - 162,048 162,048 Balance, February 28, 2023 250,000,000 $ 25,000 5,863,939 $ 586 $ 10,061,090 $ (4,227,092 ) $ 5,859,584





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) For the Nine Months Ended February 29, February 28, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 1,953,618 $ 1,064,475 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83,634 66,944 Bad debts 143,395 13,782 Stock based compensation 161,314 155,067 Gain on settlement (79,182 ) (50,500 ) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (397,054 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (445,883 ) (134,622 ) Inventory (2,131,429 ) 297,213 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 145,032 (296,787 ) Deposits - (3,810 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,061,420 87,879 Other current liabilities (144,052 ) 860,973 Contract liabilities (11,490 ) 259,362 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 339,323 2,319,976 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash acquired on business acquisition - 1,066,414 Purchases of property and equipment (80,192 ) (65,650 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (80,192 ) 1,000,764 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash raised for common stock to be issued - 447,850 Repayment of equipment financing (2,200 ) (2,200 ) Repayment of note payable (25,438 ) (22,797 ) Advances (repayments) to/from a related party (176,608 ) 63,008 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (204,246 ) 485,861 NET INCREASE IN CASH 54,885 3,806,601 CASH - Beginning of period 4,832,682 373,731 CASH - End of period $ 4,887,567 $ 4,180,332 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 4,681 $ 3,173 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Stock issued for asset purchase agreement $ - $ 4,007,480 Right of use assets recognized as lease liability $ - $ 131,970 Tangible assets (excluding cash) acquired in business combination $ - $ 1,740,729 Intangible assets acquired in business combination $ - $ 456,945 Goodwill acquired in business combination $ - $ 2,152,215 Liabilities assumed in business combination $ - $ 1,408,823

About AXIL

AXIL (NYSE American) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at and, for the AXIL® brand, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“prepare,”“should,” and”focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control and may cause the Company's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to grow net sales as anticipated and perform in accordance with guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company's operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including integrating the AXIL® brand; (iv) the Company's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company's earnings; and (vii) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Israel-Hamas conflict, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

