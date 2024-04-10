ATA Creativity Global Announces Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F For The Year Ended December 31, 2023

ACG will provide a hard copy of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2023, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to its IR representatives stated below, or in email to ... .

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at .

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals: