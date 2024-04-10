Collective Audience Appoints Advertising Entrepreneur And Digital Healthcare Executive, Larry Krampf, To Advisor Collective

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Audience, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media, has appointed Larry Krampf to the Advisor Collective, the recently formed advisory community embedded with the purpose of transforming and advancing the AdTech, MarTech and digital media industries.



Krampf is an award-winning marketing and communications leader and entrepreneur who brings to the Collective more than 40 years of experience in founding and operating integrated advertising, digital and public affairs organizations.

He is the founder and principal of Atmosphere Marketing Group, a NYC and Miami based advertising agency, and is principal and CEO of V&L Ventures, a real estate investment and business acquisition company.

In 2003, he acquired and became the CEO of Marke Communications, an integrated NYC based performance advertising agency, where he was the driving force behind the firm's accounts in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, retail, financial services, insurance, technology, real estate, fashion, and beauty industries.

Krampf also serves as chief revenue officer and on the advisory board of GoMo Health, a leading health and wellness patient and consumer engagement company.

“Larry brings a tremendous wealth of vision, experience and achievement to our Advisor Collective community,” stated Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes.“He will join with the other leaders, doers, innovators and agents of change in our community who are pursuing a collective vision of a new global, data-driven digital media ecosystem designed to overcome the many hurdles and limitation facing our industry today.”

For innovation leading Adtech and MarTech companies like Collective Audience, first party or 1P data has become the new asset class. When combined with AI powered intelligent automation, 1P data is expected to fuel a revolutionary stage of the digital advertising and media industries as the primary driver of performance.

“Larry understands this dynamic more than anyone having built one of the first, and leading performance advertising agencies in New York,” noted Bordes.“We look forward to benefiting from his knowledge and insights, and particularly those gained from his years as a pioneer in the advertising sphere and his extraordinary record of success across multiple businesses and ventures.”

Krampf commented:“I believe Collective Audience has assembled the best and brightest in the direct media and performance advertising industry, setting it up to win in the first party data battle. The company is leading the way with its focus on user experience and value exchange, with this building actionable customer profiles that can deliver superior creative campaigns, user experiences, and business objectives.”

By being data driven and analytics based, and utilizing the best technology, Collective Audience's new platform, Audience DeskTM powered by AudienceCloud TM represent the next generation ecosystem for value partners, and which is delivering a new level of trust and transparency.

The platform is designed to empower brands, agencies and publishers with audience-based performance advertising and media solutions in a way that unlocks unrealized value for its combined partners. Supporting a new form of integrated collaboration, the platform's flexible, module infrastructure creates multiple revenue streams that can build strong enterprise value over the long term.

Larry Krampf Bio

Larry Krampf is the founder and principal of Atmosphere Marketing Group, a NYC and Miami based advertising agency. He is also principal and CEO of V&L Ventures, which focuses on real estate investment and business acquisitions.

After serving on the advisory board of GoMo Health, which connects behavioral science, technology, and creativity to activate healthy change, Krampf became its chief revenue officer.

Krampf began his professional career as an accountant at Deloitte, Haskins & Sells, and then as an advertising executive at Tracy Locke/ BBDO, before founding his own advertising agency, Krampf Communications in 1981.

Nearly a decade later, Krampf formed Princeton Communications Group, where he established a reputation for creative excellence and client service that earned the firm more than 200 peer-reviewed awards in virtually every category recognized by the industry.

Then in 2003, Krampf acquired and became CEO of Marke Communications, an integrated NYC based advertising agency focused on the healthcare, pharmaceutical, retail, financial services, insurance, technology, real estate, fashion, and beauty industries.

He has been a member of several industry, cultural, and educational boards, including the Thomas Edison College Foundation; Tech United; Liberty Science Center; Garden State Arts Center Foundation; the Communications, Advertising, Marketing Association (CAMA); the League of Advertising Agencies; and the Jersey Shore Public Relations and Advertising Association.

He also serves his community through being on the boards of the NJ State Chamber of Commerce; Cancer Care; Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce; Princeton Regional Chamber of Commerce; Greater Philadelphia Chamber; and Hopewell Valley Children's Theatre.

Krampf's many industry accomplishments and community contributions have been recognized with several awards:



Entrepreneur of the Year in 2001 by The Princeton Chamber.

Community Leader of Distinction in 1998 by the MCRCC.

Businessperson of the Year in 2005 by the MCRCC.

YMCA Volunteer of the Year in 2005.

Boy Scouts of America Spirit of America Award in 2006.

Cancer Care Award in 2009 for his 25 years of dedicated service. Advertising Hall of Fame of New Jersey, inducted November 2022.



Krampf graduated Rutgers College with undergraduate degrees in business, accounting, and art history.

Learn more about Larry Krampf and his vision for the future of the industry and what he would tell his younger self by visiting Collective Audience's Blog here .

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience provides an innovative audience-based performance advertising and media platform for brands, agencies and publishers. The company has introduced a new open, interconnected, data driven, digital advertising and media ecosystem that will uniquely eliminate many inefficiencies in the digital ad buyer and seller process for brands, agencies and publishers. It will deliver long sought-after visibility, complementary technology, and unique audience data that drives focus on performance, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience's platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“predict,”“potential,”“seem,”“seek,”“future,”“outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the company's future financial performance, as well as the company's strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Collective Audience and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Collective Audience. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for Collective Audience's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of Collective Audience's customers; Collective Audience's ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation, Collective Audience's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; disruptions and other impacts to Collective Audience's business, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response; stability of Collective Audience's suppliers, as well as consumer demand for its products, in light of disease epidemics and health-related concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact that global climate change trends may have on Collective Audience and its suppliers and customers; Collective Audience's ability to protect patents, trademarks and other intellectual property rights; any breaches of, or interruptions in, Collective Audience's information systems; changes in tax laws and liabilities, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. More information on potential factors that could affect Collective Audience's financial results is included from time to time in Collective Audience's public reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Collective Audience's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Collective Audience presently knows, or that Collective Audience currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Collective Audience's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Collective Audience anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Collective Audience may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Collective Audience specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Collective Audience's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Peter Bordes, CEO

Collective Audience, Inc.

Email contact

Investor Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at