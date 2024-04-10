BORED SLOT Secures $10M From PLUTUS VC And LD Capital, Integrating BAYC Nfts To Revolutionize Social Crypto Slots Gaming

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sunrise, Florida,, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant development for the crypto gaming landscape, BORED SLOT , a venture by Spin City, announces a $10 million injection from leading tech investors PLUTUS VC and LD CAPITAL. This strategic partnership aims to redefine social slots gaming by harnessing the power of the iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. BORED SLOT, a web3 slots gaming project, will use the funding to launch a slot platform that will provide digital token mining by simply playing slots on the platform.





Spin City, a trailblazing newcomer in digital entertainment and blockchain applications, is dedicated to redefining gaming through blockchain technology. The introduction of the $SPC token by Spin City, which will first be utilised by BORED SLOT, marks the beginning of an expansive ecosystem designed to enhance the gaming experience across multiple platforms.



A spokesperson for Spin City and BORED SLOT emphasised the platform's unique value proposition, stating, "Imagine a gaming platform where every spin could mine you digital gold. That's BORED SLOT. With $SPC tokens, we're blending the thrill of slots with BAYC's exclusive NFTs to offer a play-and-experience like no other. And with zero tokens for sale, we're setting a new standard for market stability and player benefits."



This investment will catalyse the BORED SLOT platform, a pioneering space where gaming meets earning. Players can not only enjoy live-action slots from home but also partake in a unique token ecosystem. The platform promises fair earning opportunities through its innovative "Play + Mine" model, supported by real-world revenue.



Exciting Features:



Real Live Slots: Experience immersive, at-home slots gaming. BORED SLOT's live streaming technology transports you to a virtual slot machine, allowing you to engage with your preferred machine and reserve it for future play, all from the comfort of your home.



Play, Earn, Repeat: Earn Banana Points via engaging gameplay and questing, supported by a buy-back strategy that commits to purchasing $SPC and $APE tokens, driving value and community prosperity in the APE ecosystem.



Global Jackpot Dreams: Join players worldwide in the hunt for a life-changing global jackpot, all from the comfort of your living room.



"BORED SLOT has the potential to be transformative and we are immensely excited about its prospects," states Calvin Ng of PLUTUS VC. "Merging authentic slot experiences with blockchain technology creates an unprecedented opportunity for players globally, offering them a chance to engage with their preferred machine and enhance their chances of winning big."



Jack Yi of LD Capital added: "After delving into BORED SLOT's business strategy-forgoing token sales for a 'Play + Mine' model backed by genuine global revenues-I was compelled to invest in this venture. Slots, known for their simplicity and popularity, are not just a game; they're an accessible, widespread form of entertainment enjoyed by millions worldwide and prominently featured in app stores."



Explore BORED SLOT on our website and follow us on Twitter for exciting updates and announcements!

About Spin City



Spin City is a pioneering force in the intersection of digital entertainment and blockchain technology. Spin City is dedicated to revolutionising the gaming experience through innovative applications of blockchain technology.

With its flagship initiative, BORED SLOT, Spin City introduces a groundbreaking play-and-mine platform that integrates real live slots gaming with the dynamic world of NFTs, starting with the iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club collection. The creation and utilisation of the $SPC token underscore Spin City's commitment to building an expansive ecosystem that extends beyond gaming to encompass a wide range of digital entertainment and interactive experiences.



About BORED SLOT



The first in the world to offer real live slots gaming, BORED SLOT is at the forefront of merging the classic thrill of slots with blockchain technology.



About PLUTUS VC



PLUTUS VC is a $200 million digital assets venture fund based in Hong Kong. PLUTUS VC strongly believes in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry and have invested in more than 300 projects globally since 2016. PLUTUS have investment offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Los Angeles. PLUTUS VC started as an angel investment fund in 2012 in Shanghai, China and had 3 IPO investments till date from its founders.



About LD Capital



LD CAPITAL is a $100 million blockchain and cryptocurrency fund based in Hong Kong and Singapore. LD CAPITAL has been very active in the blockchain investment space since 2015 and has more than 250 investments in the space. Primarily a token fund, LD CAPITAL also extends expertise in acquisition and equity investment in the blockchain sectors.



