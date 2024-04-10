Insult To Baba Saheb’S Legacy, Injustice To Dalits: Raaj Anand Shares Reasons Behind Quitting AAP Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Raaj Kumar Anand, the Social Welfare Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government stepped down from his position on Wednesday. He is also understood to have resigned from the AAP.

While speaking to the Press, the AAP minister bared his soul and shared the reasons behind quitting Chief Minister Kejriwal's government, despite having 7 portfolios in his command.

“I am stepping down as minister. This government has no morality left to continue in power,” he told mediapersons.

“I came into politics on Kejriwal's promise that politics will change and in turn the country will also change. Sadly, the politics didn't change but the leaders have changed,” he said, showing his displeasure over the party's changed stand on corruption.

“The AAP took birth from the womb of an anti-corruption movement but today it finds itself in deep-rooted corruption,” he said, ruing the party's plight.

He also slammed the AAP leadership for abandoning the teachings and legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and twisting his ideals as per suitability.

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar's ideals have been forgotten and forgone. His photos are displayed at every Press conference but his ideals are not being followed,” he said, taking a swipe at the party leadership.

He also slammed the party over not giving due recognition and representation to the Dalit community and marginalised sections of society.

“The AAP has 13 MPs in the Rajya Sabha but there is not a single Dalit or woman leader. The party also betrayed them in recent appointments at departmental level,” said the former AAP minister.