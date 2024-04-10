The Board of Director's decision to issue convertible loans



10 April 2024

Company Announcement no. 12



The Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group has decided on the issuance of additional convertible loans in accordance with the authorization in the company's articles of association under Article 4.3.A.



The convertible loans allow Pharma Equity Group to borrow up to DKK 1,000,000. The main terms of the convertible loans are:





The loan is granted as a subordinated loan and is thus subordinated to the company's other creditors, except any other equivalent subordinated loan.

The lender's right to convert the loan into shares of the company may be exercised for a period of 30 days commencing 23 calendar months after the conclusion of the convertible loan (the "Exercise Period").

The loan bears interest at 3.25% per quarter and remains without instalments until the end of the Exercise Period, after which the company must repay the loan including interest within 60 days, however, the company may extend the loan period by 12 months. The company can choose to pay the loan incl. interest in shares (conversion of the promissory note).

Upon conversion of the loans into new shares, the new shares will be without pre-emptive rights for the company's existing shareholders and with the same rights as the company's existing shares. The new shares will therefore be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The conversion will take place at par, so that an amount of DKK 1.00 will be converted into one new share of DKK 1.00 each in the company. The maximum increase in share capital as a result of conversion of the convertible loans is DKK 1,474,690.



The remaining terms of the convertible loan will be laid down in a convertible loan agreement and the Board of Directors' decision on the issuance of the convertible loan will be included in its entirety in the company's articles of association. The company's updated articles of association will be posted on the website.



Of the convertible loans as issued by the Board of Directors as at the date of this company announcement, DKK 1,000,000 has been subscribed for and paid to the company.



The maximum increase in the share capital as a result of the conversion thereof is DKK 1,474,690.



With reference to company announcement no. 01 of 22 January 2024, the total issuance of convertible loans thus amounts to DKK 17,014,795, and the maximum capital increase due to conversion of the convertible loans is DKK 24,530,259. With reference to the company announcement no. 03 of 25 January 2024, as of the date of this company announcement, a total of DKK 17,014,795 has been subscribed and paid to the Company, after which the total capital increase due to conversion of already subscribed convertible loans is DKK 24,530,259.







For further information, please contact:

