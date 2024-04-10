Record Coffee Exports From Brazil In March

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March 2024, Brazil set a new record by exporting 4.293 million 60-kg bags of coffee, according to the Coffee Exporters Council of Brazil (Cecafé).



This boost led to a 35.2% rise in revenue, achieving US$913.6 million, up from US$675.7 million in March 2023.



Canephora coffee, including robusta and conilon types, marked an exceptional growth of 689.4% in March 2023.



Cecafé credits this to Brazil's abundant conilon production for the 2023–24 season, poised to continue into the 2024–25 cycle.







This production capacity has enabled Brazil to fulfill international demand, compensating for supply issues due to climate conditions in Indonesia and Vietnam.















At NCA's Annual Convention, it's noted Vietnam's production decrease wasn't as severe as anticipated.









Significant stock from last year led to an over 40% increase in shipments in the first quarter compared to the previous year.









Indonesia faced more pronounced effects from El Niño, with increased domestic consumption also impacting export availability.









Domestically, high canephora bean prices gradually revert industry blends to pre-2021 levels, pre-arabica shortage caused by frost.









The anticipated good harvest of arabica beans for the 2024–25 season, starting in May, is expected to further integrate this variety into Brazil's national blend.

Overview of Export Performance

From July 2022 to March 2023, Brazil's coffee exports grew by 25.8%, reaching 34.974 million bags, with revenue growth of 9.3%, totaling US$6.989 billion.









Q1 this year saw a 42.4% increase in shipments, setting a record for Cecafé 's first three months with US$2.495B revenue, the highest in five years.

















Arabica coffee remained top export Jan-Mar, comprising 76.91% of total, up 27.8% from last year's Q1.









Canephora varieties experienced a 591.9% jump, enhancing their share to 15.66% of total exports.



Brazil's performance showcases competitive pricing, quality against Vietnam, Indonesia, with emerging markets among coffee-producing countries.



Mexico notably imported 286.5 thousand bags of mainly conilon and robusta coffee in the first quarter, indicating a 1,000% increase from the same period in 2023.



Despite challenges in domestic logistics, Brazilian coffee exporters have fulfilled international orders.









Santos port led Q1 exports despite delays, followed by Rio de Janeiro maritime complex and Paranaguá port.























Top 10 international buyers of Brazilian coffee increased Q1 purchases, led by USA, followed by Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Japan.















Mexico's significant import increase underscores its role as an emerging market for Brazilian coffee.

Specialty Coffees

Specialty coffees comprised 18% of Brazil's total coffee exports in the first quarter of 2024.









The segment rose 29.6% from Q1 2023, averaging $231.95 per bag, generating $500.5M revenue, accounting for 20.1% of the total.









The United States continues to be the top destination for these premium coffees.

