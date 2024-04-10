Rising Demand For Smart Devices To Drive The EMI Wave Shielding Materials Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The rising growth of the electronics industry is expected to trigger the demand for EMI wave shielding materials. As electronic technologies continue to evolve, it has led to the emergence of wireless electronics products. In the last few years, there has been a surge in demand for electronic gadgets as it acts as a medium of convenience and novelty for consumers worldwide.
Some of the latest innovations in the sector include smartwatches, wireless headphones, portable gadgets, and drones, among others. Consumers are attracted to sleeker, smaller, and advanced electronic products. The demand for effective EMI wave shielding materials is anticipated to grow owing to the rising demand for speed and convenience.
Fig: Household Consumption Expenditure, 2014–2018 (USD Trillion)
As per the World Bank statistics, the global consumer expenditure reached USD 62.6 trillion in 2018, from USD 59.3 trillion. Increasing consumption expenditure is considered a significant factor in escalating the demand for electronic devices. The burgeoning electronics industry is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of drones as delivering equipment by e-commerce players is further increasing production capacities. Key players such as Amazon are transforming the delivery methods by using advanced drones and curated aircraft.
Increasing online shopping is boosting the e-commerce industry, further propelling the demand for technologically advanced products. Higher consumption of wireless electronic gadgets needs EMI shielding for the smooth functioning of the system. This presents ample business opportunities for EMI shielding material providers to participate in the manufacturing process of the electronics. The trend of partnerships and joint ventures with electronic manufacturers for undisrupted supply of raw materials is a key factor for the market growth.
Key Players
Daicel Corporation
Electriplast (Integral Technologies Inc.)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd (KG)
HEICO Corporation
Laird Performance Materials
Parker Hannifin Corporation
RTP Company
The 3M Company
Tech-Etch, Inc
EMI Wave Shielding Material Market: Segmentation
By Type
Conductive Polymers
Conductive Coatings and Paints
Metal Shielding Products
EMI/EMC Filters
By End-User
Telecommunication
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Medical
Aerospace and Defense
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Russia
The Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
The Rest of Europe
Central and South America and the Caribbean
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle East
Saudi Arabia
The UAE
Oman
Bahrain
The Rest of the Middle East
Africa
Nigeria
South Africa
Ghana
Tanzania
The Rest of Afric
