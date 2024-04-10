Rising Demand For Smart Devices To Drive The EMI Wave Shielding Materials Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The rising growth of the electronics industry is expected to trigger the demand for EMI wave shielding materials. As electronic technologies continue to evolve, it has led to the emergence of wireless electronics products. In the last few years, there has been a surge in demand for electronic gadgets as it acts as a medium of convenience and novelty for consumers worldwide.

Some of the latest innovations in the sector include smartwatches, wireless headphones, portable gadgets, and drones, among others. Consumers are attracted to sleeker, smaller, and advanced electronic products. The demand for effective EMI wave shielding materials is anticipated to grow owing to the rising demand for speed and convenience.

Fig: Household Consumption Expenditure, 2014–2018 (USD Trillion)

As per the World Bank statistics, the global consumer expenditure reached USD 62.6 trillion in 2018, from USD 59.3 trillion. Increasing consumption expenditure is considered a significant factor in escalating the demand for electronic devices. The burgeoning electronics industry is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the adoption of drones as delivering equipment by e-commerce players is further increasing production capacities. Key players such as Amazon are transforming the delivery methods by using advanced drones and curated aircraft.



Got questions about your regional growth of

EMI Wave Shielding Materials Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Increasing online shopping is boosting the e-commerce industry, further propelling the demand for technologically advanced products. Higher consumption of wireless electronic gadgets needs EMI shielding for the smooth functioning of the system. This presents ample business opportunities for EMI shielding material providers to participate in the manufacturing process of the electronics. The trend of partnerships and joint ventures with electronic manufacturers for undisrupted supply of raw materials is a key factor for the market growth.



Key Players



Daicel Corporation

Electriplast (Integral Technologies Inc.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd (KG)

HEICO Corporation

Laird Performance Materials

Parker Hannifin Corporation

RTP Company

The 3M Company

Tech-Etch, Inc



EMI Wave Shielding Material Market: Segmentation

By Type



Conductive Polymers

Conductive Coatings and Paints

Metal Shielding Products

EMI/EMC Filters



By End-User



Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace and Defense



By Region



North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe



Germany

France

The U.K.

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Russia

The Rest of Europe





Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

The Rest of Europe





Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean





The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Oman

Bahrain

The Rest of the Middle East





Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

Ghana

Tanzania

The Rest of Afric









" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. Privacy Policy

MENAFN10042024004597010339ID1108079827