Terra CO2 Wins “Decarbonization Solution Of The Year” In 2024 Cleantech Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Clean Technology Industry

Golden, Colorado, USA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra CO2 , the standard for concrete decarbonization, today announced it has been selected as the winner of the“Decarbonization Solution of the Year” award in the inaugural CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CleanTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Terra's technology delivers low-carbon and cost-competitive cement alternatives, driving a seamless transition to a net-zero construction industry. Terra's OPUS cementitious material is an engineered product made with abundant, inexpensive, climate-friendly silicate rock feedstock. The technology is highly scalable, with available feedstocks representing 90% of the earth's rock-bearing crust and capable of being sourced from entitled and operating aggregate quarries. OPUS products can be manufactured locally in large quantities, minimizing transportation costs and allowing reliable supply with strict quality control.

Terra's OPUS Supplementary Cementitious Material (OPUS SCMTM) is a 20-50% replacement for Portland cement and is an alternative to replacing other SCMs like coal-fired fly ash. Benefits include low CO2 and NOx emissions, scalable technology, and reduced transportation logistics and costs. Third parties have broadly tested and verified Terra's materials and technology.

Terra's OPUS ZEROTM is a 100% cement replacement technology that aims to set a new industry standard for zero-emission concrete. Unlike other solutions still in development, OPUS ZERO is not constrained by feedstock availability and can be produced in the same plants as Terra's OPUS SCM. The technology efficiently reduces carbon emissions by using just one-fifth of the calcium equivalent of conventional cements. Through comprehensive concrete trials involving extensive testing, batching, pouring of test slabs, vertical concrete, and pumping, Terra is validating OPUS ZERO's potential as a viable and sustainable alternative for the construction industry, with early results showing that it meets or exceeds existing specifications for strength.

“Our focus is on decarbonizing the built environment. We know that true sustainability comes from innovations in materials and technology. From start to finish, we've designed a system to create large-scale impact in the real world,” said Bill Yearsley, Terra's CEO. We're thankful to CleanTech Breakthrough for acknowledging our work to make low-carbon cement the industry standard. In the coming years, OPUS will serve as a full alternative cement replacement that achieves performance parity in their respective categories.”



The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in today's climate and clean technology industry. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries worldwide.

“OPUS replaces cement with SCMs that are cost-competitive and reduce carbon emissions. Though concrete is the world's second-most consumed material next to water, Portland cement is responsible for almost 8% of global CO2 emissions due to the embodied CO2. This can be improved by utilizing SCMs, however, the supply of high-quality SCMs is insufficient and continues to decline,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of CleanTech Breakthrough Awards.“Terra's game-changing production process converts affordable, abundant, and local raw materials to cementitious material that meets rigorous performance standards. The future of sustainable cement is here, and Terra, our 'Decarbonization Solution of the Year' winner is leading the way.”





###

About Terra CO2

Terra is the standard for cement decarbonization. We enable our partners to unlock real zero cement from source to deployment. As the critical component in creating concrete, the foundation of modern infrastructure, cement is responsible for 8% of the world's CO2 emissions. The CO2 and NOx emissions associated with cement make finding an alternative to current solutions a climate imperative.

Unique to Terra CO2 is their capability to work across a diverse range of silicate rock mineralogy, not constrained by feedstock availability. Terra's technology allows the company to create sustainable construction materials with the most abundant and accessible raw materials on earth from already approved and open mines.

Terra's first product, OPUS SCM (Supplementary Cementitious Material), is ready for commercial deployment, capable of replacing up to 50% OPC (Original Portland Cement) and solving the industry's carbon emissions and dwindling feedstock challenges. Terra's OPUS ZEROTM, a complete, real zero cement alternative, is in full concrete trials. Both leverage Terra's "drop-in" reactor solution, which seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure and sets the foundation for the transition to real zero cement.

Validated by third parties, Terra's materials perform equal to or better than traditional cementitious products.

Terra CO2 is headquartered in Golden, Colorado, and is led by a team of industry experts. For more information, please visit:

About CleanTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate, and clean technologies, services, companies, and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation, and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.





Attachment

CleanTech Breakthrough Decarbonization Solution of the Year

CONTACT: Juan AvilaTerra CO2 Technology5125894486...