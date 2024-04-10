Northann Corp Announces Cross-Licensing Agreement With I4F For Digital Printing Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELK GROVE, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northann Corp. (NYSE American: NCL), a leading innovator in 3D-printed home improvement solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic cross-licensing agreement with I4F, a group of companies providing patents and technologies to the flooring industry.



This agreement solidifies a collaborative effort between the two companies to enhance their respective offerings in the digital printing space. Northann Corp's commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with I4F's expertise in digital printing technology, creating a synergy that promises exciting advancements in the flooring industry.

"Intellectual property should not be a barrier to technological and industry advancements; it should be a catalyst for continuous innovation for humanity and the industry as a whole," said Lin Li, CEO of Northann Corp. "Our cross-license agreement with I4F is designed to further democratize this technology and help I4F's digital printing licensees greatly reduce manufacturing costs and entry barriers. After this cross-license agreement, Northann Corp will manufacture its 3D printing ecosystem with digital printing production lines in the United States, drastically reducing production costs, and further solidifying Northann's foothold within the industry."

About Northann Corp.

Northann specializes in 3D-printed flooring solutions under its flagship brand, "Benchwick." The Company's operations span the full spectrum of additive manufacturing, from sourcing recycled ocean plastics to the final production of intricate flooring designs. Northann offers its 3D printing ecosystem as an extensive range of proprietary solutions, including Infinite Glass, DSE, TruBevel, and MattMaster, primarily through its sales network in North America and Europe. The Company aims to redefine the essence of modern flooring and wall panels by offering stylish, durable, and ecologically conscious solutions.

For more information about Northann, please visit

Forward-Looking Statement

