Bairesdev CEO Presents 5 Key Skills For The Future Of Tech Talent At Web Summit Rio 2024

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev® , an award-winning software outsourcing company, announces CEO Nacho De Marco's Fireside Chat at Web Summit Rio 2024 on April 18, 2024. We are in the midst of the great tech skill set shift, where new skills for high-tech projects are increasing in demand. In De Marco's presentation, The Fight for Tech Talent , he lays out the critical soft skills that companies should evaluate to recruit the top 1% of software developers.



As a CEO who was a pioneer in leveraging a fully remote workforce internationally in 2009, De Marco will also present findings from BairesDev's newly released Remote Work-Life Study . The study surveyed 1,000 remote professionals to understand the impact remote work has had on people's work lives and personal lives over the past few years:



91% of respondents agree that remote work enhances their productivity.

87% of software developers believe their mental health has improved since working remotely.

91% of respondents“strongly agree” or“agree” that remote work contributes to a family's well-being. 94% of software developer respondents believe that to thrive in a remote work environment, it is“highly important” or“crucial” for employers to trust in their ability to deliver results.

BairesDev is known for its talent acquisition playbook in the tech industry. The company receives millions of applications each year and only hires the top 1% of tech talent. The software outsourcing unicorn has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning since 2009, creating a new way of screening and developing talent. BairesDev invests three times more in its talent team than in client acquisition, showing the importance the firm places on recruiting.

Looking to the future, BairesDev anticipates the evolving requirements of tech talent, particularly in the context of remote work. The company is proactively adapting its strategies to meet these changing needs, ensuring its workforce remains agile and capable of thriving in a digital, remote work environment.

“Recognizing the rapid evolution of the tech sector, we place a strong emphasis on qualities beyond technical proficiency. Even for highly technical roles, I believe in pursuing candidates with strong soft skills such as adaptability, communication, and emotional intelligence. Great talent has great character, not just great technical abilities,” said Nacho De Marco, BairesDev's CEO and co-founder.“This holistic approach to talent evaluation ensures that our workforce is well-equipped to navigate the complexities and dynamism of the tech landscape, fostering a culture of innovation and resilience.”

The“Fight for Tech Talent” will cover what companies should be looking for in developer talent, especially as AI influences development workflows.

Event Details:



Title: The Fight For Tech Talent

Date: April 18, 2024

Time: 3:45 PM - 4:05 PM (BRT) Location: Main Stage in Pavilion 6

About BairesDev

BairesDev is an award-winning software outsourcing company trusted by 500+ clients, including Google, Pinterest, Adobe, J&J and more. Access 4,000 senior software engineers, experienced in 100+ technologies and programming languages. Choose from three flexible engagement models: staff augmentation, software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing.

