Ayesha Khan Shot For ‘Khali Botal’ Music Video In Patiala Palace For 18 Hours A Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actress Ayesha Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her new song 'Khali Botal' with her 'Bigg Boss 17' co-star Abhishek Kumar, has shared that they shot for the music video of the song for more than 18 hours in a day.

The music video was shot in a palace in Patiala in extremely hot temperatures with actors donning heavy costumes adding to their challenges.

Talking about the song, the actress said:“The concept is a love story and not quite at the same time. That's the most interesting part about it. The aesthetic we've gone for is very regal, with symmetric frames and magnanimity. And of course, the best part is working with Abhishek. I never knew that he was such a good actor. He performed super well and we've both poured our hearts and souls into making this song.”

Recollecting her experience from the making of the music video, she said,“We shot in a mahal (palace) which was in Patiala. It was extremely hot and the costumes were so heavy that I went dizzy dancing. We actually shot for more than 18 hours a day to make sure we didn't compromise quality. So, we've worked really hard on this beautiful song and we hope it brings really good feedback”.

The song will soon be released under the label of T-Series.