Method Taps Matt Stewart To Oversee West Coast Operations

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Method has promoted executive VP Matt Stewart to West Coast general manager as part of a larger restructuring of agency leadership aimed at driving growth.



Stewart will lead new business, team and client services from San Francisco, while working with agency leaders across the region.



Since joining Method in 2017, Stewart has supported companies in going public and scaling their profiles and has led new business efforts. He also has led agency initiatives surrounding the implementation of AI.



"Method has built a strong footprint in Silicon Valley over the past decade, and our new structure will help us build on our momentum with focused expertise and deeper resources," said COO Heather England. "Matt has endeared himself to clients and staff with his creative thinking, pragmatic optimism, and contagious energy, and he has done a strong job building relationships that directly lead to growth for the agency and our team. Working with our all-star executive team on the West Coast, Matt will play an important role in taking our West Coast operations to new heights and lifting the profile for more challenger brands.”



Other changes at the VCCP firm include co-founder Jacob Moon, who leads the agency's Salt Lake City headquarters, assuming a Midwest general manager role and the creation of a standalone research team overseen by VP Kelsey White.



In addition, each executive team member from now on will have an area of focus, with the goal of providing clients deeper expertise in key subjects - enterprise, fintech & financial services, frontier, security, future of work and consumer and telecom.



Method said the changes are part of a larger initiative to accelerate momentum on the heels of recent new business wins including Deel, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Socure, Coinfund and Tipalti. Last year, Method and fellow VCCP tech PR firms, Harvard and Sling & Stone, formalized their global offering by launching a collective, called Outleap .

