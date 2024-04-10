               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Our Karate Players Who Will Go To The European Championship Confirmed


4/10/2024 8:09:48 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The names of 6 karatekas of the Azerbaijan national team whowill participate in the European Championship have been determined, Azernews reports, citing Idman.

The athletes who will participate in the competition weredetermined as a result of personal meetings.

Farid Savadov (60 kg), Farid Agayev (75 kg), Fidan Teymurova (50kg) and Madina Sadighova (55 kg) won the right to go to thechampionship based on the test fights watched by AKFvice-presidents Rahman Hatamov and Fuzuli Musayev.

Ramila Heydarova surpassed all her competitors in the kataselections. Roman Heydarov will represent Azerbaijan in the men'scompetition.

It should be noted that the names of the team members who willcompete in other weights will be clarified after the next selectionmeetings to be held in the next few days.

