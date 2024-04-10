Russia Always Ready To Assist In Delimitation Of Armenian-Azerbaijani Border - MFA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia is always ready to assist in the delimitation of theArmenian-Azerbaijani border, the Spokesperson for the RussianForeign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Azernews reports.

"All territorial disputes and mutual claims between Baku andYerevan should be settled by political and diplomatic methods," sheadded.

According to her, there are necessary mechanisms forestablishing sustainable peace and prosperity in the region.

"First and foremost, they are a series of trilateral agreementsinvolving the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia. TheRussian Federation is always ready to assist in finding solutions,including the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,"Zakharova said.

To note, the seventh session of the State Commission on StateBorder Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and theRepublic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitationand Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and theRepublic of Azerbaijan was held on March 7 at the conditionalborder between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic ofArmenia under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of theRepublic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Ministerof the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

The sides exchanged views on the delimitation issues andproceeded to the agreement of the draft regulations on the jointactivities of the State Commission on Delimitation of the StateBorder between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic ofArmenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border andBorder Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic ofAzerbaijan, as well as discussed the drafts of the relevantinstructions on the procedure of delimitation works.