               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Poland And France Hold Consultations On Support For Ukraine


4/10/2024 8:09:33 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw and Paris held consultations at the level of the Foreign Ministries, in particular, on supporting Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration and Kyiv's fight against the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by the Polish Foreign Ministry on social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“Vice-min. Robert Kupiecki held consultations with the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Frederic Mondoloni. Talks regarding support for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Ukraine and its fight against Russian aggression, neighborhood issues EU, including the situation in the Middle East and preparations for the NATO Summit,”

Read also: France to supply Ukraine with missiles, armored vehicles, remotely operated munitions - Lecorn

As reported, a meeting of the heads of parliaments of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will take place in Poland on June 10-11.

MENAFN10042024000193011044ID1108079721

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search