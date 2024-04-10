Poland And France Hold Consultations On Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Warsaw and Paris held consultations at the level of the Foreign Ministries, in particular, on supporting Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration and Kyiv's fight against the Russian aggressor.

This was reported by the Polish Foreign Ministry on social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“Vice-min. Robert Kupiecki held consultations with the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Frederic Mondoloni. Talks regarding support for European and Euro-Atlantic integration Ukraine and its fight against Russian aggression, neighborhood issues EU, including the situation in the Middle East and preparations for the NATO Summit,”

As reported, a meeting of the heads of parliaments of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will take place in Poland on June 10-11.