Software Testing And QA Services Market To Reach $90.39 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 13%: Report By Coherent Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Software Testing and QA Services Market , By Testing Type (Functional Testing, Non-functional Testing, Manual Testing, Automation Testing, Compatibility Testing, Security Testing, others), By Endpoint Interface (Mobile Testing, Web Testing, Desktop Testing, Embedded Software Testing, API Testing, Cloud Testing), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Verticals (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector), By Connectivity (Grid Connected, Off-Grid/Remote Power), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global software testing and QA services market was valued at $ 38.42 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $ 90.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13 % from 2023 to 2030

The Software Testing and QA Services Market is driven by the increasing demand for high-quality software products and applications. With the growing complexity of software systems and the need for continuous updates and modifications, the importance of efficient testing and quality assurance services has significantly increased. Additionally, the rise in adoption of agile and DevOps methodologies in software development has further fueled the demand for testing and QA services.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $38.42 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $90.39 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13% Historical Data 2017–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Testing Type, By Endpoint Interface, By Organization Size, By Verticals Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers . Digital Transformation and Shift Towards Cloud-Based Testing

. Adoption of Agile and DevOps Methodologies

. Emergence of Mobile and Web Applications

. Rise in Security Threats and Need for Secured Software Restraints & Challenges . Skill Shortages in Testing

. Perception as Cost Center and Lengthy Process

. Complex and Dynamic IT Landscapes

Moreover, the increasing focus on delivering seamless user experiences and ensuring data security and compliance standards are met are driving the growth of the Software Testing and QA Services Market.

Market Trends :

One key trend in the Software Testing and QA Services Market is the adoption of automation testing tools and technologies. With the need for faster delivery cycles and the increasing complexity of software applications, organizations are increasingly turning towards automation testing to improve efficiency and accuracy in their testing processes.

Another trend in the market is the emergence of AI and machine learning in software testing. These technologies are being utilized to analyze large sets of data, predict outcomes, and optimize testing processes. The integration of AI and machine learning is helping organizations to identify defects early in the development cycle and improve overall software quality.

The demand for mobile testing is on the rise in the Software Testing and QA Services market. With the increasing use of smartphones, mobile applications, and mobile-responsive websites, companies are focusing more on ensuring the quality and performance of their mobile solutions. Mobile testing helps in identifying issues such as device compatibility, user experience, security vulnerabilities, and overall functionality, which are crucial for the success of mobile applications.

Automation testing is gaining traction in the Software Testing and QA Services market due to its ability to improve efficiency, reduce testing time, and ensure higher test coverage. With the increasing complexity of software applications and the need for faster releases, companies are turning towards automation testing to streamline their testing processes and achieve faster time-to-market. Automation testing also helps in reducing manual errors and costs associated with manual testing.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, to speed up end-to-end testing, Cyient announced the release of CyFAST.

In August 2022, ZenQ was acquired by Qualiest, the company stated.

Key Market Takeaways :

Software Testing and QA Services Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing focus on ensuring the quality and reliability of software solutions.

On the basis of testing type, the functional testing segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its importance in ensuring the proper functioning of software applications. In terms of endpoint interface, mobile testing is expected to lead the market, driven by the growing demand for mobile applications.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, due to the presence of key players and technological advancements in the region.

Key players operating in the Software Testing and QA Services market include TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys, IBM, and others, who are focusing on expanding their service offerings and enhancing their testing capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the market.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Testing Type :



Functional Testing

Non-functional Testing

Manual Testing

Automation Testing

Compatibility Testing Security Testing

By Endpoint Interface:



Mobile Testing

Web Testing

Desktop Testing

Embedded Software Testing

API Testing Cloud Testing

By Organization Size :



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Verticals :



BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing Government and Public Sector

By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

