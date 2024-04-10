European Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks Industry - EV Adoption In Regional Haulage To Ensure Future Growth Potential Of HD Electric Truck Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in European Heavy-duty Electric Trucks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Countries across the world are moving toward a low-carbon economy. Electric vehicle adoption is gaining traction as a part of this shift, with rapid penetration expected beyond 2025 as the market for EV adoption matures and more EVs become available for commercial sale.

In Europe, the transition to zero-emission vehicles is an important element of the low-emission mobility strategy. City administrative bodies and local authorities play pivotal roles in this transition by providing incentives for low-emission vehicles and deploying charging infrastructure. Government incentives and programs, such as the electromobility directive from Germany, electric charging funding in France, and the Efficient and Sustainable Mobility Incentives (MOVES) II program in Spain, will drive electrification and the growth of charging infrastructure.

OEMs are focusing on urban distribution, refuse, and regional haul as strong use cases for electrification. Battery energy density and cycle life are expected to increase even as costs reduce with the likely commercialization of solid-state lithium and lithium-sulfur technology after 2027. Fuel cell technology is progressively getting better at power density and durability.

Crude oil price fluctuations and lower maintenance costs will strongly favor the total cost of ownership of electric trucks as battery prices are expected to decline significantly after 2025. Lower cost of ownership with attractive leasing options for batteries and trucks and greater access to charging infrastructure will encourage smaller fleets to shift to electric vehicles.

The study covers the commercial vehicle (CV) market, particularly HD CV: Greater than 16 tons GVWR. The study also provides a total cost of ownership analysis to examine the effect of these factors on the electric MD and HD segments.

Company Profiles



AB Volvo

DAF Trucks N.V

Daimler Truck AG

IVECO S.p.A

Renault Trucks

Traton-MAN Traton-Scania

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment



Key Trends Influencing the Growth of Electric Trucks

Electric MD-HD Trucks: Regional Contribution OEM Electrification Application Focus

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Electric Bus



HD Sales Forecast by Region, Europe

Main Factors Impacting Electrification

Impact Analysis: Legislative Factors

Impact Analysis: Economic Factors

Impact Analysis: Infrastructure Factors

Impact Analysis: Technological Factors

Electrification Use Cases for HD Electric Trucks

Sales and Electric Vehicle Penetration Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Powertrain Split Forecast for HD Trucks

Energy Consumption Forecast

Revenue Forecast for HD Electric Trucks, Europe

Motor Type Mapping by OEM Battery Capacity Mapping by OEM Model

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Germany



Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment Forecast

Energy Consumption Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: France



Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment Forecast

Energy Consumption Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Italy



Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment Forecast

Energy Consumption Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Spain



Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment Forecast

Energy Consumption Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: UK



Growth Metrics

Unit Shipment Forecast

Energy Consumption Forecast Forecast Analysis

TCO Analysis, Europe



TCO Analysis: Key Assumptions Total Cost of Ownership

Lifecycle CO2 Emission Assessment of ZEVs, HDT Europe



HDT Operational Characteristics and User Cycle Overview Total HDT Lifecycle CO2 Emissions Assessment

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: Dedicated Electric Platform Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Electric Charging Infrastructure Growth Opportunity 3: Value-added Services

