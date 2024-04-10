Marimed Partners With Iconic Boston Music Venues

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MariMed's Nature's Heritage Takes Root at MGM Music Hall Fenway and Citizens House of Blues Boston

NORWOOD, Mass., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) today announced a historic marketing partnership with two iconic venues in Boston, the MGM Music Hall Fenway and Citizens House of Blues Boston. This groundbreaking partnership marks Nature's Heritage as the Exclusive Cannabis Sponsor, elevating the brand at highly anticipated shows to connect with millions of passionate music fans throughout the year.



With an onsite fan experience, prime real estate on venue video screens and digital ad space, Nature's Heritage becomes part of unforgettable live music events at MGM Music Hall Fenway and Citizens House of Blues Boston.

“Music is among the greatest passions for people, and that is especially true for cannabis consumers. Our partnership with these incredible venues will enable Nature's Heritage to build a strong relationship with music fans when they are at their happiest – seeing one of their favorite bands,” said Jay O'Malley, MariMed Vice President of Marketing and Research & Development.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc, a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's EddiesTM, Nature's HeritageTM, InHouseTM, Bubby's BakedTM, K FusionTM, Kalm FusionTM, and VibationsTM. For additional information, visit .

About Fenway Music Company

Fenway Music Company (FMC) is a joint venture between Fenway Sports Management (FSM), Crossroads Presents and Live Nation Entertainment. The newly formed FMC will book, manage and operate Citizens House of Blues Boston, as well as the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Lansdowne Street.

