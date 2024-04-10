               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKB 35 0917


4/10/2024 7:46:12 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 26 1015 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 04/15/2024 04/15/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,796 7,330
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.600 / 8.280 101.330 / 6.820
Total Number of Bids Received 28 38
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,276 7,930
Total Number of Successful Bids 18 33
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 18 33
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.600 / 8.280 101.330 / 6.820
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.690 / 8.240 101.720 / 6.770
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.600 / 8.280 101.330 / 6.820
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.623 / 8.270 101.453 / 6.810
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.690 / 8.240 101.720 / 6.770
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.451 / 8.350 101.150 / 6.840
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.597 / 8.280 101.434 / 6.810
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.39 1.08

MENAFN10042024004107003653ID1108079649

