Liquor Valued At Rs 42 Lakh Seized At Goa Border

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 10 (IANS) Goa Excise officials on Wednesday seized 720 boxes of liquor valued at Rs 42 lakh at Goa-Maharashtra border, allegedly being transported to Maharashtra.

Excise Inspector Rajesh Naik, told IANS, that the seizure was done at Patradevi check post in the north district of the coastal state.

"We intercepted a truck at the checkpost and we found around 530 boxes of vodka and 190 boxes of beer, value of which is around Rs 42.46 lakh," Naik said, adding that the driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

"This consignment was bound for Maharashtra. We are verifying whether it was sought for election purposes," he said.

Ten days ago, excise officials had seized 1,250 boxes of whisky by brand name 'Goa Whisky', which was valued at Rs 30 lakh at Patradevi check post.

The container vehicle laden with whisky boxes was bound for Telangana.