Asia Pacific POS Terminal Study 2024: Country-By-Country Shipments, Installed Base And Forecasts For Key Retail Market Segments

The Asia/Pacific POS Terminal Market 2024 study explores the market climate for POS terminals throughout the region Asia Pacific region.
Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, the report discusses the country-by-country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:
Food/Grocery Drug Stores/Pharmacies Hypermarkets Mass Merchants Department Stores Specialty Stores Hospitality
What do you define as POS?
For the purposes of this analysis, the report defines POS as PC-based workstations, namely PC-class Processor-based and LAN-available terminals.
This research includes PC on Cash Drawer Devices (PCOCD), however does not attempt to distinguish between vendors unless a particular market is affected significantly.
Key Topics Covered:
1. TRENDS/BARRIERS
2. ASIA/PACIFIC MARKET OVERVIEW
2.1 POS Shipment History
2.2 POS Installed Base History
3. JAPAN
3.1 Retail Overview
3.2 POS Shipment History
3.3 POS Installed Base History
4. CHINA
4.1 Retail Overview
4.2 POS Shipment History
4.3 POS Installed Base History
5. INDIA
5.1 Retail Overview
5.2 POS Shipment History
5.3 POS Installed Base History
6. AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND
6.1 Retail Overview
6.2 POS Shipment History
6.3 POS Installed Base History
7. SOUTH KOREA
7.1 Retail Overview
7.2 POS Shipment History
7.3 POS Installed Base History
8. VIETNAM
8.1 Retail Overview
8.2 POS Shipment History
8.3 POS Installed Base History
9. TAIWAN
9.1 Retail Overview
9.2 POS Shipment History
9.3 POS Installed Base History
10. HONG KONG
10.1 Retail Overview
10.2 POS Shipment History
10.3 POS Installed Base History
11. OTHER ASIA/PACIFIC
11.1 Retail Overview
11.2 POS Shipment History
11.3 POS Installed Base History
12. Summary Tables
12.1 POS Historical Shipments by Segment from 2019 - 2022
12.2 POS Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2019 - 2022
13. FORECASTS
13.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2022 - 2027
13.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2022 - 2027
