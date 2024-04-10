Asia Pacific POS Terminal Study 2024: Country-By-Country Shipments, Installed Base And Forecasts For Key Retail Market Segments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia/Pacific POS Terminal Study - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Asia/Pacific POS Terminal Market 2024 study explores the market climate for POS terminals throughout the region Asia Pacific region.

Along with the general retail environment for each country/region, the report discusses the country-by-country shipments, installed base, and forecasts for the following retail market segments:



Food/Grocery

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Hypermarkets

Mass Merchants

Department Stores

Specialty Stores Hospitality

What do you define as POS?

For the purposes of this analysis, the report defines POS as PC-based workstations, namely PC-class Processor-based and LAN-available terminals.

This research includes PC on Cash Drawer Devices (PCOCD), however does not attempt to distinguish between vendors unless a particular market is affected significantly.

Key Topics Covered:

1. TRENDS/BARRIERS

2. ASIA/PACIFIC MARKET OVERVIEW

2.1 POS Shipment History

2.2 POS Installed Base History

3. JAPAN

3.1 Retail Overview

3.2 POS Shipment History

3.3 POS Installed Base History

4. CHINA

4.1 Retail Overview

4.2 POS Shipment History

4.3 POS Installed Base History

5. INDIA

5.1 Retail Overview

5.2 POS Shipment History

5.3 POS Installed Base History

6. AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

6.1 Retail Overview

6.2 POS Shipment History

6.3 POS Installed Base History

7. SOUTH KOREA

7.1 Retail Overview

7.2 POS Shipment History

7.3 POS Installed Base History

8. VIETNAM

8.1 Retail Overview

8.2 POS Shipment History

8.3 POS Installed Base History

9. TAIWAN

9.1 Retail Overview

9.2 POS Shipment History

9.3 POS Installed Base History

10. HONG KONG

10.1 Retail Overview

10.2 POS Shipment History

10.3 POS Installed Base History

11. OTHER ASIA/PACIFIC

11.1 Retail Overview

11.2 POS Shipment History

11.3 POS Installed Base History

12. Summary Tables

12.1 POS Historical Shipments by Segment from 2019 - 2022

12.2 POS Historical Installed Base by Segment from 2019 - 2022

13. FORECASTS

13.1 Projected Shipments by Segment from 2022 - 2027

13.2 Projected Installed Base by Segment from 2022 - 2027

