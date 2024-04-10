Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (April 10-13, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

On the joyous occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, Qatar embraces the spirit of Eid with a multitude of activities and celebrations for residents and visitors alike. From captivating fireworks displays to cultural showcases and exhilarating performances, the country offers an array of experiences to commemorate this special time. Happy Weekend and Eid Mubarak!

Here's a preview of the diverse range of activities awaiting you this weekend in Qatar:

Fireworks show at Souq Waqif, Souq Al Wakrah

April 10-13, 2024

8:30pm to 9pm (End time is approximate)

Eastern Square, Souq Waqif | Sea side Al Wakrah Souq

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr with a spectacular fireworks show at the two popular traditional markets of the country – the Souq Waqif and Souq Al Wakrah. The show will light up the sky for four days, starting from the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Fireworks at Katara Cultural Village

April 10-12, 2024

9am to 9:10pm

Katara Corniche

Like every year, Katara will have celebrate Eid Al Fitr with a dazzling fireworks display at Katara Cultural Village.

Eid at Msheireb Downtown Doha

April 10-15, 2024

3:30pm to 9am

Across Msheireb Downtown Doha

Msheireb Downtown Doha is set to host an array of exciting festivities to celebrate Eid Al Fitr 2024. From musical performances and arts & crafts to immersive experiences, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Best of all, all the festivities are free!

Barahat Msheireb: Carnival games, music performances, arts & crafts, photography exhibition

Sikkat Al Wadi: Roaming parades, music performances, Eid bazaar, Eid corner, workshop area

Sahat Al Nakheel: Entertainment performances, roaming performers

Eid Contest: Show & trivia to win Eidiya from Msheireb (7:30pm-9pm)

Msheireb Galleria: Atlantis immersive experience - immersive LED room, VR arena, AI, and more

Al Kahraba Street: Roaming performers, street music performances

Read more here

Eid at Lusail Boulevard

April 10-13, 2024

4pm to 11pm

Lusail Boulevard

Celebrate the joy of Eid Al Fitr at Lusail Boulevard with a range of fantastic entertainment suitable for the entire family. Enjoy the festivities, which are scheduled from the 1st to the 4th day of Eid Al Fitr 2024, in a vibrant atmosphere filled with joy and excitement.

Eid at Katara Cultural Village

April 10-13, 2024

3pm - 9 pm

Katara Corniche & Al-Hikma Courtyard

Katara Cultural Village is set to be the epicenter of Eid Al Fitr celebrations in Qatar, hosting 36 diverse activities over a four-day period.

The events are designed to offer cultural enrichment for families and friends looking to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, and will take place at the Katara Corniche.

Read more here

Eid at Old Doha Port

April 10-20, 2024

4pm-10pm

Mina District, Old Doha Port

Old Doha Port or Mina District has been a hub of activity this Ramadan and will continue to do so for the next 10 days with many activities lined up for visitors. The Throwback Food Festival, with over 15 local, regional and international restaurants will offer delicious cuisine for visitors in a fun and glamorous atmosphere with lighting, tapestry, and cozy seating area.

Apart from this, the venue will also host:

- Traditional Maritime Brand Showcase

- Roaming Entertainment and Performance Shows

- Children's activities including bubbles show, science show, ice cream show, balloon twister, face painting and more.

Read more here

Mega Park Carnival 2024

Until April 20, 2024

5pm to 11:59pm

Al Bidda Park

The Mega Park Carnival boasts a plethora of attractions, including a dedicated Family Area, Live Shows, Food Bazaar, and Entertainment activities. Visitors can expect a gastronomic journey with various food kiosks offering international cuisines alongside traditional fair favourites like cotton candy, corn dogs, funnel cake, and caramel apples.

Event Highlights:

Indulge in culinary delights from various vendors.

Enjoy entertainment including arcade games, classic carnival games, and arts & crafts.

Explore retail booths supporting local businesses.

Experience much more family-friendly fun!

Read more here

Toy Story In Concert

April 13, 2024

6pm onwards

Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) - Al Mayassa Theater

Al Mayassa Theatre in the QNCC, Doha, Qatar, will host an enchanting evening as Toy Story comes alive in concert on April 13.

Visitors can experience the beloved tale of Woody, Buzz, and their toy companions in a magical event, in English with Arabic subtitles, enhanced by a mesmerizing live orchestra performing its unforgettable soundtrack, featuring classics like 'You've Got a Friend in Me.'

Tickets are selling out quickly as silver middle toer and gold lower tier are sold out. Remaining tickets from QR 120 to QR 425 are still available on Q-tickets here

Sarah G and Bamboo Concert

April 11, 2024

8pm onwards

QNCC Exhibition Hall 3 & 4

Experience a historic musical performance by Philippine popstar sensation Sarah Geronimo and rockstar Bamboo for an unforgettable night of music. Taking place for the first time ever outside the Philippines, Qabayan Radio 94.3 and Visit Qatar are making history happen for one night only, with two of the Philippine's biggest music icons set to grace Doha for an unforgettable evening of music bronze and silver tickets are sold out, while the aisle seats for QR280, Gold for QR400 and VIP for QR700 are still available here .

Read more here