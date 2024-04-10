Radisson Hotel Group Connects Travelers To Hidden Gems Of India With Its Latest #Radissonroadtrips Campaign

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Summer season, accompanied by long weekends, presents the perfect opportunity to embark on an exploratory journey across the country. As an increasing number of people are opting for freedom and the excitement of discovering hidden gems along the way, there has been an increase in the trend for road trips. From beautiful landscapes and ancient temples to fascinating cultural sites, it is an ideal time to escape from the humdrum of our regular routines and explore new places.



Radisson Hotel Group understands this growing interest perfectly, strategically placing a Radisson Hotel every four hours of driving distance. Starting this summer, the Group takes away all the stress of booking a stay along the way, introducing its latest offering - #RadissonRoadTrips.



From the serene retreats of Kumbhalgarh in Rajasthan or the vibrant beaches of Goa to the stunning beauty of Srinagar, travelers are assured of incredible savings on road trips and an unforgettable hospitality experience.



For stays between May 1 and July 1, 2024, travelers can avail exclusive discounts of up to 25% on properties across India. Those booking via the Radisson Hotel app, get access to app-only rates which give them an additional 10% discount. Travelers can access this members-only and time-limited offering by booking stays until April 20, 2024. Radisson Rewards members can earn an additional 2,000 bonus points per stay, along with a multitude of other benefits. Members booking via the Radisson Hotel app for the first time earn an additional 3,000 bonus points.



Radisson Hotel Group's Road Trips campaign aims to connect travelers to various serene destinations in India such as Goa, Karjat, Lonavala, Navasari, Pondicherry, Kumbhalgarh, Pahalgam, and Srinagar while showcasing the exceptional benefits of the Radisson Rewards loyalty program. As the most streamlined loyalty program in the hospitality sector, Radisson Rewards offers three tiers - Club, Premium, and VIP for seamless earning and redemption of points. The innovative Discount Booster feature allows members to tailor their discounts by adjusting the number of points earned which sets Radisson Rewards apart from regular loyalty programs.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefitted by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

