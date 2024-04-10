Ukrainian Troops Shoot Down Over 9,000 Enemy Drones Since Beginning Of Full-Scale War - Ministry Of Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed more than 9,000 Russian UAVs.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed more than 9,000 Russian UAVs. Every night, Russia launches drones across Ukraine to hit civilian infrastructure," the statement reads.

Ukrainian forces destroy 14 Shahed attackovernight

As reported, on the night of April 10, 2024, the enemy attacked with 17 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda, two Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 14 "Shahed" drones in the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. In addition, around 8 p.m. on April 9, two Kh-59 guided missiles were destroyed, which the enemy used to attack Odesa.