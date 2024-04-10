               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian Troops Shoot Down Over 9,000 Enemy Drones Since Beginning Of Full-Scale War - Ministry Of Defense


4/10/2024 7:17:44 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed more than 9,000 Russian UAVs.

The press service of the Ministry of Defense reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed more than 9,000 Russian UAVs. Every night, Russia launches drones across Ukraine to hit civilian infrastructure," the statement reads.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy 14 Shahed attack drones overnight

As reported, on the night of April 10, 2024, the enemy attacked with 17 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Cape Chauda, two Iskander-K cruise missiles, and one Iskander-M ballistic missile from occupied Crimea. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 14 "Shahed" drones in the Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. In addition, around 8 p.m. on April 9, two Kh-59 guided missiles were destroyed, which the enemy used to attack Odesa.

