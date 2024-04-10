Airstrike On Kostiantynivka: Bodies Of Woman And Child Found Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, rescuers have removed the bodies of a woman and a child from the rubble where a Russian bomb hit.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Yesterday, Russian aviation hit a two-story building in Kostiantynivka, causing its partial destruction.

Rescuers extinguished the fire of construction debris and removed the body of a man born in 1964.

On the morning of April 10, rescuers removed the bodies of a woman born in 1981 and a boy born in 2011 from the rubble.

One person was killed and nine wounded inregion yesterday as result of Russian shelling

Rescue operations have been completed, the SES noted.

As reported, on April 9, the Russian army attacked Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk. One person was reported dead and five injured.