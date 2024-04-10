Global AI Maturity Survey 2024: Analysis Of AI Technology, Adoption Priorities, And Progress Of Enterprises Across Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global AI Maturity Survey 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

AI holds the potential to deliver significant benefits for economies and societies. As organizations shift AI technology implementation from the proof-of-concept stage to enterprise deployment, failure to implement an AI enterprise-wide strategy and roadmap can impede faster technology deployment. Therefore, it is important to analyze organizations' readiness or maturity as it relates to technology deployment.

The publisher has developed a 4-stage AI maturity framework that considers AI strategy and roadmap articulation; data readiness; regulatory compliance and policy alignment; and stage of technology and deployment. To assess AI maturity, the publisher conducted a global survey with close to 700 organizations (i.e., IT and business decision-makers responsible for AI purchases) and analyzed their maturity levels.

The results provide a glimpse of the following: overall maturity of AI adoption amongst organizations, maturity of AI adoption by industry verticals, and insights on the stages of AI maturity adoption. It also offers technology vendors and service providers a perspective on AI readiness with regard to select parameters to assess potential opportunities that will create customer value and help end users understand the level of maturity in the overall landscape.



Key Topics Covered:

AI Maturity Framework



Although AI Technology Adoption has Increased Overall, Enterprise Maturity Remains Low

Key Findings AI Maturity by Industry: Key Industry Use Case

Global AI Maturity Analysis



AI Maturity: Dimensions

Strategy and Roadmap Articulation

Building an AI Strategy and Roadmap

Data Readiness Framework

Regulatory Compliance and Policy Alignment

Key Considerations When Designing AI Regulatory Compliance and Policy Measures Technology Implementation: Scaling Up AI Deployments

The Way Forward



Strengthening Integration and Data Migration Support Service

Key Role of IT Software Services Vendors in AI Deployments Building a Compelling Value Proposition

List of Exhibits

