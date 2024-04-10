Bioxcel Therapeutics Announces TRANQUILITY In-Care Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Plan With BXCL501 For Agitation Associated With Alzheimer’S Dementia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company plans to initiate trial following recent meeting with FDA



No FDA-approved therapies for acute treatment of AAD are currently available

NEW HAVEN, Conn., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced details regarding the planned design of its upcoming TRANQUILITY In-Care Phase 3 trial to evaluate BXCL501, the company's investigational proprietary, orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine, as a potential acute treatment for agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia (AAD) in the care setting. The Company's plan to conduct this trial is based on feedback received from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), following the recent receipt of minutes from the Type B/Breakthrough Therapy designation meeting held with the agency on February 20, 2024.

“The design of our upcoming TRANQUILITY In-Care trial largely mirrors TRANQUILITY II, which demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results with a 60 mcg dose of BXCL501,” said Vincent O'Neill, M.D., Chief of Product Development and Medical Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics.“We have completed two recent meetings with the FDA on our TRANQUILITY program, and are pleased to have obtained clarity on the next steps for our AAD development path. This represents a major milestone since there is no U.S. regulatory precedent for episodic treatment of AAD. We are now intensely focused on advancing this important program.”

TRANQUILITY In-Care Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Design Summary

The TRANQUILITY In-Care trial is designed as a double blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a 60 mcg dose of BXCL501 over a 12-week period.

The trial is expected to enroll a total of approximately 150 patients 55 years and older across the spectrum of Alzheimer's disease severity with mild, moderate, and severe dementia with mini-mental state examination (MMSE) scores of 0 to 25 who reside in skilled nursing facilities, memory care units, or assisted living facilities.

The trial is expected to enroll patients with episodic agitation, with patients self-administering 60 mcg of BXCL501 or placebo when agitation episodes occur over the trial period.

The primary endpoint is expected to be a change from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale-Excitatory Component (PEC) total score at two hours post-first dose. This is the same endpoint used in previous TRANQUILITY trials and in studies that supported the FDA approval of IGALMITM (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film.

Continued efficacy evaluations are expected to be conducted through performing additional PEC and complementary efficacy measures, including the global impression of change in agitation.

As part of the TRANQUILITY In-Care trial, the Company plans to include a feasibility cohort of 20 patients that would be evaluated in the home setting.



The Company expects to generate additional Phase 3 efficacy and safety data in the TRANQUILITY In-Care trial to expand the database beyond the 70 patients who have already been treated with 60 mcg of BXCL501 in TRANQUILITY I and II to date. The Company also plans to discuss the details of the requirement for long-term safety data at a future meeting with the FDA.

A slide presentation on the TRANQUILITY program is available on the Investors section of the Company's website: bioxceltherapeutics.

About IGALMITM (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film

INDICATION

IGALMITM (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film is a prescription medicine, administered under the supervision of a health care provider, that is placed under the tongue or behind the lower lip and is used for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder I or II in adults. The safety and effectiveness of IGALMI has not been studied beyond 24 hours from the first dose. It is not known if IGALMI is safe and effective in children.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

IGALMI can cause serious side effects, including:



Decreased blood pressure, low blood pressure upon standing, and slower than normal heart rate, which may be more likely in patients with low blood volume, diabetes, chronic high blood pressure, and older patients. IGALMI is taken under the supervision of a healthcare provider who will monitor vital signs (like blood pressure and heart rate) and alertness after IGALMI is administered to help prevent falling or fainting. Patients should be adequately hydrated and sit or lie down after taking IGALMI and instructed to tell their healthcare provider if they feel dizzy, lightheaded, or faint.

Heart rhythm changes (QT interval prolongation) . IGALMI should not be given to patients with an abnormal heart rhythm, a history of an irregular heartbeat, slow heart rate, low potassium, low magnesium, or taking other drugs that could affect heart rhythm. Taking IGALMI with a history of abnormal heart rhythm can increase the risk of torsades de pointes and sudden death. Patients should be instructed to tell their healthcare provider immediately if they feel faint or have heart palpitations.

Sleepiness/drowsiness . Patients should not perform activities requiring mental alertness, such as driving or operating hazardous machinery, for at least 8 hours after taking IGALMI. Withdrawal reactions, tolerance, and decreased response/efficacy . IGALMI was not studied for longer than 24 hours after the first dose. Physical dependence, withdrawal symptoms (e.g., nausea, vomiting, agitation), and decreased response to IGALMI may occur if IGALMI is used longer than 24 hours.

The most common side effects of IGALMI in clinical studies were sleepiness or drowsiness, a prickling or tingling sensation or numbness of the mouth, dizziness, dry mouth, low blood pressure, and low blood pressure upon standing.

These are not all the possible side effects of IGALMI. Patients should speak with their healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about their medical history , including if they suffer from any known heart problems, low potassium, low magnesium, low blood pressure, low heart rate, diabetes, high blood pressure, history of fainting, or liver impairment. They should also tell their healthcare provider if they are pregnant or breastfeeding or take any medicines, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Patients should especially tell their healthcare provider if they take any drugs that lower blood pressure, change heart rate, or take anesthetics, sedatives, hypnotics, and opioids.

Everyone is encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You can also contact BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-833-201- 1088 or ... .

Please see full Prescribing Information at igalmi .

About BXCL501

In indications other than those approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as IGALMITM (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film, BXCL501 is an investigational proprietary, orally dissolving film formulation of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2 adrenergic receptor agonist. BioXcel Therapeutics believes that BXCL501 potentially targets an important mediator of agitation, and the Company has observed anti-agitation results in multiple clinical trials across several neuropsychiatric disorders. BXCL501 is under investigation by BioXcel Therapeutics for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia due to probable Alzheimer's disease and for the acute treatment of agitation associated with bipolar I or II disorder or schizophrenia in the at-home setting. The safety and efficacy of BXCL501 for these investigational uses have not been established. BXCL501 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the acute treatment of agitation associated with dementia and Fast Track designation for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and dementia.

About the Mini‐Mental State Examination (MMSE)

The MMSE is the best‐known and most frequently used short screening tool for providing an overall measure of cognitive impairment in clinical, research, and community settings. It is used for the detection of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The MMSE consists of a simple pen‐and‐paper test of cognitive function based on a total possible score of 30 points, and includes tests of orientation, concentration, attention, verbal memory, naming, and visuospatial skills.

About the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale-Excitatory Component Score (PEC or PANSS-EC)

The PEC total score is a validated endpoint for use in clinical research to quantify the severity of a patient's acute agitation. The PEC rating evaluates 5 elements associated with agitation: poor impulse control, tension, hostility, uncooperativeness, and excitement; each scored 1 (minimum) to 7 (maximum). The PEC total score is the sum of these 5 elements and thus ranges from 5 to 35.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI) is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience. Its wholly owned subsidiary, OnkosXcel Therapeutics, is focused on the development of medicines in immuno-oncology. The Company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indications. For more information, please visit bioxceltherapeutics .

