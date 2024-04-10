Xtract One Technologies Partners With Oak View Group To Secure Co-Op Live, Manchester’S New 23,500 Capacity Arena

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered Security Solution Integrated Into Arena Infrastructure Improves Fan Experience and Security Capabilities for Record-Breaking Arena

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(“Xtract One” or the“Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that it is partnering with Oak View Group (“OVG”), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industry, to bring its fan screening solution to secure all entrances of Co-op Live in Manchester, England opening on April 23, 2024.



The next generation, 23,500 capacity venue is the largest arena in the UK and is Xtract One's first OVG customer partnership in Europe. In this three-year contract, Xtract One's SmartGateways will provide this new venue with fast and frictionless fan screening that optimizes their experience without compromising security, with an AI-powered, multi-layered security solution that secures all patrons.

“We are thrilled to partner with Xtract One to bring our cutting-edge security solution to Co-op Live in Manchester,” said Gary Roden, Executive Director and General Manager of Co-op Live.“We pride ourselves on leveraging leading-edge innovation to bring our fans memorable experiences. The safety and security of our fans is always our number one priority at Co-op Live, and partnering with Xtract One further helps us deliver this outcome. We are excited to launch this innovative project, and look forward to delivering an exceptional fan experience for years to come.”

The full deployment across all stadium entrances will account for UK-specific security risks allowing security teams to protect fans effectively.

“We are excited to expand our footprint and partner once again with Oak View Group to provide our state-of-the-art security solution for Co-op Live in Manchester,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One Technologies.“Our SmartGateway ensures that security screening is fast, effective, and most importantly, non-invasive, allowing patrons to move through the entrance seamlessly. Most importantly, through our continued partnership with OVG and Co-op Live, we have a strategic anchor upon which to build our pragmatic approach to growth, and expansion outside of North America. We look forward to continuing to revolutionize the way venues approach security, outside of North.”

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The company makes unobtrusive threat detection systems that enable venue building operators to prioritize and deliver improved patron experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One's innovative Gateway product enables companies to covertly screen for weapons at points of entry without disrupting the flow of traffic. Its AI-based software allows venue and building operators to identify weapons and other threats inside and outside of facilities, and receive valuable intelligence for optimizing operations. For more information, visit or connect on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

About Co-op Live

Oak View Group (OVG), City Football Group (CFG), Harry Styles, and Co-op are joining forces to create Co-op Live, the biggest and best arena in the UK. Based in Manchester, the project is injecting £365m of private investment into the Northwest. Co-op Live will be one of the world's premier music and entertainment venues, rivalling New York's Madison Square Garden, The Forum in LA and The O2 in London.

World class, planet friendly and at the heart of the local community, Co-op Live will deliver one of the world's most pioneering, sustainable, and socially responsible venues, delivering Co-op's vision of a fairer world into the entertainment industry. The project will create 3,350 constructions jobs and 1,000 roles and apprenticeships on completion of the venue as well as giving over £1m back to national and local good causes.

Co-op Live will be located on the Etihad Campus, and will host live music, sport, comedy, award shows and family entertainment. Co-op Live's smart 'bowl' design means it is big but intimate with cutting edge visual technology, incredible acoustics and 32 bars, restaurants, lounges, and club spaces.

Visit cooplive , and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

About Oak View Group:

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup , and follow OVG on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

Forward-Looking Statements



