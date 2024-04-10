Unicycive Therapeutics To Present At The Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease (the“Company or“Unicycive”), today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will present a company update at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Healthcare Equity Conference on Thursday April 18, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Unicycive website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations . An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive's lead drug candidate, oxylanthanum carbonate (OLC), is a novel investigational phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in clinical development for the treatment of conditions related to acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit Unicycive and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

