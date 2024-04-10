(MENAFN- Baystreet) Tilray Reports Quarterly Loss Of $105 Million

Winners and Losers: MRNA, FMC, ENPH, HIG, and RCLCostco's Sales Of Gold Bars Jump As Price Rises: ReportIntel Stock Pops After Unveiling New AI ChipWatch Out for the Most Shorted S&P 500 Stocks Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris Lau - Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Mid-Week Must-Read News: Inflation, UNH Hack, Boeing, and More

The healthcare plan market needs some good news after UnitedHealth (UNH) traded at lower highs from Dec. 2023 through the end of March. That will have to wait.

Reuters reported that hackers claimed it had UNH's stolen data. Should they provide proof that their ransomware accessed private data, it might increase the amount to pay hackers.

Drawn by the discount, investors are cautiously accumulating UNH stock. Humana (HUM) is rebounding, up by 6.81% from its 52-week low. In this sector, both Cigna (CI) and CVS Health (CVS) are the most attractive picks.

In the aerospace sector, Boeing (BA) continues to handle the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigations. This time, a whistleblower claimed that the firm dismissed safety and quality concerns for Boeing's 787 and 777 jets.

BA stock is about to break below its 52-week low of $176.25 today. Shares face steep resistance at the 50-day and 200-day simple moving average.

In the small-cap segment, be wary of holding the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). U.S. small businesses have the lowest confidence in over 11 years. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index report indicated another drop.

Cautious investors have yet to see the growth in mega-cap firms like Microsoft (MSFT) lifting the prospects of small businesses. Inflation, risks of a recession, and higher labor costs are hurting small business owners.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks