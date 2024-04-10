Global Vascular Embolization Devices Market Report 2024: Compound Annual Growth Of 6.69% Forecast During 2023-2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global vascular embolization devices market is poised to witness substantial growth, predicted to increase by USD 735.35 million during the 2023-2028 period, with a CAGR of 6.69%. Factors contributing to the market expansion include the rising prevalence of vascular diseases, a surge in product innovation, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions activities within the sector.

Sector Analysis: End-user and Product Differentiation

The market has been segmented into different categories to provide an in-depth understanding of the landscape. By end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), addressing varying needs across the healthcare spectrum.

Product-wise, the market is bifurcated into coiling devices and non-coiling devices, which are pivotal in the treatment of vascular anomalies. This segmentation reflects the diversification and specialized development within the industry.

Geographical Insights

On the geographical front, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) constitute the primary regions contributing to the market's performance. These territories present unique growth opportunities and challenges shaping the market dynamics on a global scale.

Driving Factors and Future Prospects

The report identifies an increase in automobile accident-related vascular injuries as one of the key factors propelling the demand for vascular embolization devices. Additionally, significant investment in the form of funding for start-up companies within the embolization device sector, alongside innovative advancements in product development and procedural techniques, are anticipated to stimulate market growth.

Market Outlook and Strategic Positioning

Through extensive analysis, the report suggests that the market is evolving with significant opportunities for key players to strengthen their market positions. It highlights the importance of strategy in navigating the competitive landscape, with a focus on understanding the evolving trends and challenges.

The assessment of the vascular embolization devices market underscores the dynamic nature of the industry and its potential for continued growth and innovation. The anticipations signal promising directions for the various stakeholders involved, from medical device manufacturers to healthcare providers, paving the way for advancements in vascular health management and treatment solutions.

The vascular embolization devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user





Hospitals

Speciality clinics ASCs

By Product





Coiling devices Non-coiling devices

By Geographical Landscape





North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

Companies Profiled:



Acandis

B

BALT Group

Boston Scientific

Braile Biomedica

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Embolx Inc.

Guerbet

Johnson and Johnson Services

Kaneka

Medtronic

Merit Medical Systems

Penumbra Inc.

Shape Memory Medical

Spartan Micro

Stryker Corp.

Wallby Medical

Terumo Corp.

Cook Group Abbott Laboratories

