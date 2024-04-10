80 Pc Decline In Insurgency Incidents In NE In 10 Yrs, Peace Prevails: BJP President Nadda In Arunachal

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, April 10 (IANS) BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday said that 80 per cent insurgency-related incidents reduced in the northeast during the past ten years of the Modi government and 66 per cent areas of the region are now free from the Armed Forces (Special power) Act (AFSPA).

Launching the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections here, he said that the northeast was earlier known as a region of isolated land, blockade, bandh, insurgency, abduction, targeting killing and attacks.

"Now, peace has been established in Arunachal. The state is going to be self-sufficient in power. It is best destination for tourism, 5G connectivity is being provided, natural farming is being developed, sports sectors are being expanded and strengthening the potentiality in all sectors," the BJP President said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the region as 'Ashta Lakshmi', the eight forms of the goddess of wealth.

Claiming a very positive sea change accomplished in Arunachal, he said that unbelievable development took place in the state as PM Modi always said that if the northeast is not developed, India will not grow.

The BJP president said that adventure tourism would be promoted in Arunachal Pradesh, and this land of divinity should not be land of divide.

Appreciating the people of Arunachal Pradesh for electing ten BJP candidates, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, without any contests, the former union minister said that the double engine government is developing health care facilities, the infrastructure of education while strengthening social security protection and protecting indigenous culture.

Noting that three airports including the region's first green field airport are now operational in the state, he said that ten or six years back, none could have imagined such a good connectivity that now exists in the state.

The BJP President said that a good express train is now running between Naharlagun (adjoining Arunachal capital Itanagar) and Delhi while excellent National Highways are also accessible in the state.

The Prime Minister last month dedicated the ambitious all-weather Sela Tunnel project in Arunachal Pradesh and it was built at a cost of Rs 825 crore, he said, adding that the Sela Tunnel would boost tourism in the state and help the defence forces in a big way.

"Over 25 crore people in the country uplifted from the poverty line. The Modi government has been taking care of women, youths, farmers, tribals and Dalits," he pointed out.

He said that the Prime Minister recently launched the Industrial Development Scheme for the northeast, UNNATI (Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialisation Scheme) with a corpus fund of Rs 10,000 crore.

Elections to the two Lok Sabha seats -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East -- and 50 of the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal will be held on April 19.

Ten ruling BJP candidates for the Assembly polls, including Chief Minister Khandu (Mukto seat) and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (Chowkham seat), have already won their respective seats without any contest.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections will be done on June 2, while the results of the Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.