Chinese Authorities Probe STFIL Protocol

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) STFIL, the Filecoin (FIL) liquid staking platform, revealed that Chinese law enforcement is investigating some of its technical team members.

While providing more details about the investigation via a post on X, STFIL assured the community it has already engaged legal experts to provide the needed support for its detained officials. This investigation followed an exploit in which millions of FIL were lost to an unidentified wallet after a recent protocol upgrade.

STFIL: Millions in FIL Theft

According to the protocol, the anonymous address currently holds approximately 2,568,022 FILs worth $23.09 million. Accordingly, the STFIL team urged the community to monitor the suspected address.

The team also encouraged everyone to participate in discussions to protect stakeholder interests.

However, the community's reaction to the announcement differed. While some were shocked and empathized with the affected officials, others, including crypto expert Niraj Singh, opined that the officials could truly be guilty of the allegations against them.

Singh, who has invested over $80,000 in FIL and reiterated his commitment to the long-term success of the Filecoin project, argued that a modification in the contract facilitated a targeted fund withdrawal. Hence, he suspected that a rug pull exploit could have occurred. Furthermore, Singh appealed to the Filecoin Foundation to freeze affected addresses.

A Drop In STFIL's Liquidity

STFIL is the second-largest liquid staking protocol within the Filecoin ecosystem. According to data from DeFiLlama, its current total value locked (TVL) stands at $39.49 million. In light of recent events, STFIL's official website reveals a notable decrease in available liquidity to about 2,141 FIL (approximately $19,226).

Meanwhile, the news hasn't significantly impacted the price of FIL, with many still being bullish about it. Per Coinmarketcap data, FIL is down 1.4% in the last 24 hours and trades at $9.11.