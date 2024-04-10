Spanish PM Calls For Recognising Palestinian State

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, April 10 (IANS) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday reiterated the need for recognising a Palestinian state as part of the solution to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has claimed an estimated 33,000 Palestinian lives.

Calling the conflict "one of the most deplorable humanitarian disasters of this century," Sanchez said in the Spanish Congress (lower house of Parliament) that "Israel's disproportionate response is overturning decades of humanitarian law and threatens to destabilize the Middle East and the world," Xinhua news agency reported.

He asked all parties involved for a permanent ceasefire and condemned the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which triggered the months-long conflict, as well as demanded the immediate release of Israeli hostages.

Sanchez insisted on the need to "bet on peace," and establish contacts that are "more necessary than ever to save lives and ensure security and peace in the region, which has a direct impact on our security, economy, and social cohesion."

He added that most European countries agree on the need for a two-state solution to the conflict and the creation of a Palestinian State.

"It is fair, it is demanded by the social majority" and it is in the interest of Spain, said Sanchez. "Spain is prepared to recognize the Palestinian State."

Also on Wednesday, Spanish government spokesperson Pilar Alegre announced that Sanchez would initiate a round of talks with European leaders, saying the prime minister is scheduled to meet with the leaders of Ireland and Norway on Friday to promote the two-state solution.