VOICES OF HOPE ANNOUNCES 2024 DATE FOR ITS ANNUAL 'CYCLE OF CHANGE' EVENT

Saturday 11THMay sees this popular fund-raising event take to the tracks again in Richmond Park

Voices of Hope (VOH), the Kingston-upon-Thames based charity has today announced that its popular fund-raising event the 'Cycle of Change' will be returning to Richmond Park on Saturday 11th May.

This year the event has expanded to include four cycle routes and two new walking challenges – ranging from a 100-mile cycle ride to a 5-mile guided walk around the park.

Voices of Hope which works across three main areas - with inspiring and impactful projects in Creative Arts, Food, and Women's projects – is looking for individuals or groups to join in with this fun event on 11th May.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact so many people in the local community, VOH aims to raise funds to expand its projects to bring hope to more local people in need.

For more information on how you can be part of this fun, family-friendly day, visit the website at and help Voices of Hope raise funds to support your local community.

Jacqui Gray, Voices of Hope

Charity No. 1187454

About Voices of Hope

Voices of Hope is a locally founded charity in Kingston Upon Thames with a focused reach into SW London. We are dedicated to bringing hope to individuals and the wider community, improving physical and mental health through community-based projects.

Our mission is to restore people, give them hope to rebuild their lives, and to equip them both practically and emotionally. We aim to achieve this through creative and inspiring projects focused in the three areas of Creative Arts, Food, and Women's projects.

We work with people struggling with complex physical and/or mental health issues, families experiencing food insecurity, women who have experienced abuse/domestic violence, and the elderly. We see those we reach as people who need support, encouragement and empowerment –not as problems which need solving.

