WE Communications Creates New EMEA Leadership Roles

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - WE Communications has created two new leadership positions in EMEA to maintain the momentum of its growth across its offices in the UK, Germany and South Africa.



Daniel Blank, the agency's Germany deputy MD and head of digital and technology, has been promoted to a new role as head of integrated marketing for EMEA. Blank joined WE in 2017 after previously working in digital leadership roles at Lewis and Edelman.



As part of his new remit, Blank will be responsible for leading WE's creative and digital work across its EMEA markets, managing a team of more than 35 specialists across insights and analytics, creative concepting, design, social media, paid media and content production.



In addition, UK head of technology Jasmin Athwal, based in London, has been promoted to a new role as head of growth and business development for EMEA. Her responsibilities include the development and implementation of a growth strategy across WE's German, UK and South African operations, working with local market leadership to win clients in WE's key sectors of health, technology and consumer.



The moves follow the departure of EMEA managing director Ruth Allchurch to Ketchum , and the promotion of Laura Gillen to UK managing director .



Both Blank and Athwal will report to WE's CEO of international, Kass Sells, who said:“WE's EMEA region has experienced strong performance over the past few years, and our business is ready for additional cross-regional leadership that will continue our positive trajectory. Daniel and Jasmin have proven track records of driving results and will be an unstoppable pair when it comes to leading WE into this next chapter.”



The agency's EMEA region grew by more than 14% growth in the last calendar year, with a client roster that includes Forest Stewardship Council, Honeywell and Microsoft.

MENAFN10042024000219011063ID1108079395