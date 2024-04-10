Kuwait's Amir Receives Eid Al-Fitr Greetings From Iraq's PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Wednesday a phone call from Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Soudani.

In the call, the Iraqi prime minister congratulated His Highness the Amir on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, expressing best wishes and prayers on the blessed occasion, wishing many returns for the two countries, Arab and Muslim nations.

In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked the Iraqi prime minister for this kind gesture, which reflects the deep-rooted ties between the two countries. (end)

