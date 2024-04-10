Medicines360 Appoints Erica Rogers To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rogers brings over 30 years of experience in the medical technology and healthcare sectors to Medicines360

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicines360, a global mission-driven women's health company that focuses on developing new products and accelerating access to innovation for women, has appointed Erica Rogers to the Board of Directors, effective March 8, 2024. Ms. Rogers, an accomplished innovator and entrepreneur, brings over 30 years of experience leading high-growth health technology companies to Medicines360. She previously served as Medicines360's Chief Operating Officer (COO) from 2010 to 2012, and on the Board as a Director from 2012 to 2014. She returns at another transformational moment in the company's development, as Medicines360 rapidly extends its reach to serve more women in more ways across the globe.



“Medicines360 has demonstrated considerable impact, helping over 1.5 million women to date, driven by its mission to improve equitable health outcomes,” said Ms. Rogers.“I'm honored to return to the organization at this pivotal growth stage and accelerate the timeline from health innovation to access for all women.”

Ms. Rogers is a renowned medical technology industry trailblazer and entrepreneur. She served as President and CEO of Silk Road Medical from 2012 to 2023, where she successfully navigated the organization from early venture funding and clinical trials to a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2019, while simultaneously cultivating a mission-driven company culture.

Prior to Medicines360 and Silk Road Medical, Ms. Rogers co-founded two medical device companies, and is a named inventor on over 25 U.S. medical technology patents. Ms. Rogers spent over 12 years in sales and marketing roles at Boston Scientific , a global medical technology company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erica Rogers to our Board of Directors. Ms. Rogers' extensive experience and leadership in navigating the complex drug and device commercialization landscape will be invaluable to our organization,” said Medicines360 CEO Andrea Olariu.“She will be a key advisor to us as we expand our product portfolio offerings to address additional unmet needs in the area of women's health.”

Ms. Rogers currently sits on the Board of Directors at HistoSonics and Sight Sciences , and serves as an Investment Advisor to Venture Investors . She previously sat on the Board of Directors of Lucira Health and served as an Advisor to Alydia Health , which was acquired by Organon in 2021. In addition, she has been a strong advocate for women in science and engineering executive roles, serving as a leader in AdvaMed's Women's Executive Network , among other leadership roles. She received the MedTech MVP Award in 2023, EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2020 and the Forbes 50 over 50 award in 2022.

About Medicines360

Located in San Francisco, California, Medicines360 is a global nonprofit pharmaceutical organization with a mission to accelerate the timeline from health innovation to access for all women. Medicines360 is committed to working with healthcare providers, advocacy groups, and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help women around the world have greater access to the medicines they need. For more information, visit .

