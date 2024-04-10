Prime Discovers New High-Grade Shoot Containing 7.68 G/T Gold-Equivalent Over 7.7 M

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) High gold grade area remains open, and continues at depth and along trend at Z-T VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Mining Corp. (“Prime” or the“Company”) (TSX: PRYM) (OTCQX: PRMNF) ( Frankfurt: 04V3) is reporting expansion drilling results from the Company's Los Reyes Project (the“Project”), located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. These results are from 2024 drilling at the Z-T Area and are not included in the Company's May 2, 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”).

Expansion Drilling Highlights in the Z-T Area: Tahonitas The Company is reporting 15 core holes at Tahonitas with the following highlights:

7.68 grams per tonne (“gpt”) gold-equivalent (“AuEq”) (5.83 gpt Au and 142.7 gpt Ag) over 7.7 metres (“m”) estimated true width (“etw”) in hole 24TA-116, including:



31.49 gpt AuEq (24.31 gpt Au and 554.7 gpt Ag) over 1.8 m etw, including:

55.72 gpt AuEq (44.1 gpt Au and 898.0 gpt Ag) over 0.6 m etw;

1.98 gpt AuEq (1.21 gpt Au and 59.7 gpt Ag) over 16.9 m etw in hole 24TA-110, including:

3.99 gpt AuEq (2.41 gpt Au and 122.0gpt Ag) over 4.5 m etw; 23.97 gpt AuEq (7.66 gpt Au and 1,260.0 gpt Ag) over 0.8 m etw in hole 24TA-111. Prime Mining Corp. Chief Executive Officer Scott Hicks commented,“High grade mineralization at meaningful widths continues to develop at Tahonitas at the south-east end of the Z-T Trend, demonstrating potential to grow the existing mineral resource estimate. We are excited to see the development of this new lobe at Tahonitas and the exceptional grades being registered, both for gold and silver. This area remains open and is targeted for additional drilling.”

Figure 1: Expansion drilling update



Tahonitas Drill Hole Highlights 1

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) ETW (m) 2 Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) AuEq 3 Au Cut-

off 4 24TA-110 281.00 301.60 20.60 16.85 1.21 59.7 1.98 0.2 including 281.00 286.50 5.50 4.50 2.41 122.0 3.99 1.0 & including 293.50 294.55 1.05 0.85 3.07 101.0 4.38 1.0 & including 295.85 296.70 0.85 0.70 4.74 342.0 9.17 1.0 & including 299.80 300.50 0.70 0.55 2.01 19.0 2.26 1.0 24TA-111 378.00 379.25 1.25 0.80 7.66 1260.0 23.97 1.0 24TA-112 310.95 316.95 6.00 3.85 1.29 47.5 1.90 0.2 including 313.80 316.95 3.15 2.00 2.20 77.0 3.20 1.0 24TA-114 275.75 284.40 8.65 7.50 0.99 34.0 1.43 0.2 including 276.80 278.30 1.50 1.30 1.43 31.7 1.84 1.0 & including 281.90 284.40 2.50 2.15 1.64 62.8 2.45 1.0 24TA-116 285.35 287.50 2.15 1.75 8.13 176.0 10.41 1.0 including 285.35 286.55 1.20 1.00 12.45 255.0 15.75 1.0 24TA-116 321.00 330.35 9.35 7.65 5.83 142.7 7.68 0.2 including 327.15 329.30 2.15 1.75 24.31 554.7 31.49 1.0 including 328.60 329.30 0.70 0.55 44.10 898.0 55.72 1.0

1) A complete table of assay results from all deposits and all secondary zones intersected utilizing a 0.20 gpt Au cut-off is on the Company's website.

2) Estimated True Widths (ETW) are estimated based on drill hole geology or comparisons with other on-section drill holes.

3) Au Equivalent (AuEq) is calculated as Au gpt + (Ag gpt x ($22/$1700)) where $22 and $1700 are the price of one ounce of Ag and Au respectively (in US dollars).

4) Composite assay grades presented in summary tables are calculated using a Au grade minimum average of 0.20 gpt or 1.0 gpt as indicated in“Au Cut-off” column of Summary Tables. Maximum internal waste included in any reported composite interval is 3.00 m. The 1.00 gpt Au cut-off is used to define higher-grade“cores” within the lower-grade halo.

INTERPRETATION

24TA-116 is located 250m along strike from the current resource pit bottom, and 24TA-112 is located 350m down dip from the current resource pit bottom (at a mid-intercept elevation of approximately 295m above sea level). 24TA-110, located at a similar elevation to 24TA-116 (mid-intercept of 330m above sea level) and 50m along strike, is also 700m up-dip from 24TA-112 showing the structure has significant width of mineralization with its etw reported mineralized intercept. Step-out hole 24TA-111, located 400m from the pit crest (and 150 m down-dip from the prior south-eastern most intercept 23TA-100), returned high gold and outstanding silver grades from an intercept in the footwall of the main Tahonitas structure; this footwall structure may merge into the main Tahonitas structure along strike in the South Tahonitas area. The southeastern-most shoot of Z-T now has a modelled strike length of high-grade mineralization spanning 315m and remains open along strike and down-dip. Prime is currently drill testing (with drill hole 24TA-120) the 275 m gap between 24TA-114/-116 and 23TA-94. 24TA-119 is also being drilled to extend mineralization down dip.

The ongoing discovery of mineralization hosted at relatively shallow depths continues to suggest the following:

Shallow early-stage intersectionsDemonstrates that thefrom the south-east pit crest.Thewith continued drilling at depth within the new southeast strike extension and potentially high-margin underground feed.

As noted in earlier Z-T Trend releases focused on Tahonitas, the high-grade plunging shoots are still open at depth and along strike in multiple areas along the Trend.

Figure 2: Z-T Area drilling update







Figure 3: Z-T Area long section with drill holes highlighted (A-A')







Figure 4: Z-T Area (Tahonitas) cross section B-B'





2024 Outlook

Prime is targeting 40,000 metres in its 2024 drill program and will continue to evaluate drilling plans using its success-based approach. This evaluation will also include prioritization of targets based on probability of resource development and generative area discovery potential.

Five drill rigs are currently active on site at Los Reyes, with 2024 exploration focused on:



Extending the high-grade Z-T Area shoots that remain open at depth, as well as along strike, both north and south.

Expanding the known high-grade mineralization at Guadalupe East .

Increasing the Central Area resource through additions at Noche Buena and its connection to San Miguel East. Generative target drilling of high-grade intercepts at Las Primas, Mariposa, Fresnillo, Mina and others to further develop the resource potential at Los Reyes.

About the Los Reyes Gold and Silver Project

Los Reyes is a rapidly evolving high-grade, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Since acquiring Los Reyes in 2019, Prime has spent approximately CAD$48 million on direct exploration activities and has completed over 168,000 metres of drilling. On May 2, 2023, Prime announced an updated multi-million-ounce high-grade open pit constrained resource (see the May 2, 2023 press release for more details).

May 2, 2023 Resource Statement

Assurance

Category Ore Tonnes

Mt Average

Gold Grade

(g/t) Contained

Gold

(k ozs) Average

Silver Grade

(g/t) Contained

Silver

(k ozs) Average

AuEq Grade

(g/t) Contained

AuEq

(k ozs) Measured (M) - - - - - - - Indicated (I) 27.2 1.16 1,1013 40.40 35,263 1.68 1,470 M+I 27.2 1.16 1,1013 40.40 35,263 1.68 1,470 Inferred 18.1 0.85 497 31.52 18,334 1.26 734



Drilling is on-going and suggests that the three known main deposit areas (Guadalupe, Central and Z-T) are larger than previously reported. Potential also exists for new discoveries where mineralized trends have been identified outside of the currently defined resource areas.

Historic operating results indicate that an estimated 1 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver were recovered from five separate operations at Los Reyes between 1770 and 1990. Prior to Prime's acquisition, recent operators of Los Reyes had spent approximately US$20 million on exploration, engineering, and prefeasibility studies.

QA/QC Protocols and Sampling Procedures

Drill core at the Los Reyes project is drilled in predominately HQ size (63.5 millimetre“mm”), reducing to NQ (47.6 mm) when required. Drill core samples are generally 1.50 m long along the core axis with allowance for shorter or longer intervals if required to suit geological constraints. After logging intervals are identified to be sampled, the core is cut and one half is submitted for assay. RC drilling returns rock chips and fines from a 133.35 mm diameter tricone bit. The returns are homogenized and split into 2 halves, with one half submitted for analysis and the other half stored.

Sample QA/QC measures include unmarked certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates as well as preparation duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up approximately 8% of the samples submitted to the laboratory for each drill hole.

Samples are picked up from the Project by the laboratory personnel and transported to their facilities in Durango or Hermosillo Mexico, for sample preparation. Sample analysis is carried out by Bureau Veritas and ALS Labs, with fire assay, including over limits fire assay re-analysis, completed at their respective Hermosillo, Mexico laboratories and multi-element analysis completed in North Vancouver, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250-gram split to at least 85% passing 75 microns.

Gold in diamond drill core is analyzed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy of a 30 g sample (code FA430 or Au-AA23). Multi-element chemistry is analyzed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25-gram sample split (code MA300 or ME-ICP61) with detection by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometer for a full suite of elements.

Gold assay techniques FA430 and Au-AA23 have an upper detection limit of 10 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the initial assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method FA-530 or Au-GRA21. Silver analyses by MA300 and ME-ICP61 have an upper limit of 200 ppm and 100 ppm, respectively. Samples with over-limit silver values are re-analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish FA530 or Au-GRA21.

Both Bureau Veritas and ALS Labs are ISO/IEC accredited assay laboratories.

Additional Notes

Metres is represented by“m”;“etw” is Estimated True Width and is based on drill hole geometry or comparisons with other on-section drill holes;“Au” refers to gold, and“Ag” refers to silver;“gpt” is grams per metric tonne; some figures may not sum due to rounding; Composite assay grades presented in summary tables are calculated using a Au grade minimum average of 0.20 gpt or 1.0 gpt as indicated in“Au Cut-off” column of Summary Tables. Maximum internal waste included in any reported composite interval is 3.00 m. The 1.00 gpt Au cut-off is used to define higher-grade“cores” within the lower-grade halo.

Gold equivalent grades are calculated based on an assumed gold price of US$1,700 per ounce and silver price of $22 per ounce, based on the formula AuEq grade (gpt) = Au grade + (Ag grade x ($22 / $1,700)). Metallurgical recoveries are not considered in the in-situ grade estimate but are estimated to be 93% and 83% for gold and silver, respectively, when processed in a mill, and 72% and 25% respectively when heap-leached.

Qualified Person

Scott Smith, P.Geo., Executive Vice President of Exploration, is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Prime Mining

Prime is managed by an ideal mix of successful mining executives, strong capital markets personnel and experienced local operators all focused on unlocking the full potential of the Los Reyes Project. The Company has a well-planned capital structure with a strong management team and insider ownership. Prime is targeting a material resource expansion at Los Reyes through a combination of new generative area discoveries and growth, while also building on technical de-risking activities to support eventual project development.

For further information, please visit or direct enquiries to:

Scott Hicks

CEO & Director

Indi Gopinathan

VP Capital Markets & Business Development

Prime Mining Corp.

710 – 1030 West Georgia St.

Vancouver, BC V6E 2Y3 Canada

+1(604) 238-1659

Cautionary Notes to U.S. Investors Concerning Resource Estimates

This news release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the securities laws in effect in Canada, which differ from the requirements of the U.S. securities laws. In particular, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the terms“mineral reserve”,“proven mineral reserve”,“probable mineral reserve”,“inferred mineral resources,”“indicated mineral resources,”“measured mineral resources” and“mineral resources” used or referenced in this presentation are Canadian mineral disclosure terms as defined in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) under the guidelines set out in the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines, May 2014 (the“CIM Standards”). The CIM Standards differ from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) in Regulation S-K Subpart 1300 (the“SEC Modernization Rules”) under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”). As a foreign private issuer that is eligible to file reports with the SEC pursuant to the multijurisdictional disclosure system, the Company is not required to provide disclosure on its mineral properties under the SEC Modernization Rules and will continue to provide disclosure under NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, the Company's disclosure of mineralization and other technical information may differ significantly from the information that would be disclosed had the Company prepared the information under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation as may be amended from time to time, including, without limitation, statements regarding the perceived merit of the Company's properties, including additional exploration potential of Los Reyes, potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, the potential size of the mineralized zone, metallurgical recoveries, and the Company's exploration and development plans in Mexico. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes, or developments that the Company expects to occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve several risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the price of gold, silver and copper; the accuracy of mineral resource estimations; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained, including concession renewals and permitting; that political and legal developments will be consistent with current expectations; that currency and exchange rates will be consistent with current levels; and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks related to uncertainties inherent in the preparation of mineral resource estimates, including but not limited to changes to the cost assumptions, variations in quantity of mineralized material, grade or recovery rates, changes to geotechnical or hydrogeological considerations, failure of plant, equipment or processes, changes to availability of power or the power rates, ability to maintain social license, changes to interest or tax rates, changes in project parameters, delays and costs inherent to consulting and accommodating rights of local communities, environmental risks, title risks, including concession renewal, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, risks relating to COVID-19, delays in or failure to receive access agreements or amended permits, risks inherent in the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies, including costs and expenses, as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis, as well as its annual information form dated August 21, 2023, available on Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



